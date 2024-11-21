Raymour & Flanigan Expands 3D Cloud Partnership with New 3D Configurator

The addition of 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator rounds out the retailer's high ROI 3D product page strategy, elevating the modular sofa buying experience online and in stores.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymour & Flanigan, the largest furniture retailer in the Northeast, is reinforcing its commitment to digital innovation with their new 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator. This tool joins 3D Cloud 360 Spins, WebAR (47x ROI), and the Room Planner, which has been used to create thousands of buyable room designs. The new configurator simplifies the sectional sofa buying process, offering easy, error-free customization that integrates seamlessly with their hybrid online and physical showroom experiences.

"3D Cloud Sectional Configurator helps us deliver a seamless experience." Post this Raymour & Flanigan's new 3D sectional configurator enables a hybrid approach, supporting in-store and online sales.The mobile-friendly tool is launching with over 25 stocked sectional collections with multiple configurations, materials, and features. It is integrated with pricing and add-to-cart functionality. Raymour & Flanigan's new 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator. joins 3D Cloud 360 Spins, WebAR, and the Room Planner, which has been used to create thousands of buyable room designs.

The 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator is a key addition to Raymour & Flanigan's 3D product page strategy, reflecting the company's approach to using technology to make furniture shopping more fun and easy. With over 85% of customers pre-shopping on the website before visiting showrooms, this innovative tool showcases the variety of sectional options available, advancing the purchase process, both online and once they walk into a store.

"The 3D Cloud platform offers a single source of truth, making it easy for us to manage and deploy 3D content across applications," said Katharine Martin, Senior Site Merchandiser for Raymour & Flanigan. "With more customers browsing online before visiting showrooms, the 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator helps us deliver a seamless experience. It's one of many tools we use to provide consistent, top-notch service, connecting shoppers with our associates whether they start or finish their purchase online or in-store."

Designed for flexibility, the sectional configurator brings a new level of personalization to the shopping experience, offering customizable configurations for everyone—whether they prefer stationary or motion.

The tool is launching with over 25 stocked sectional collections, such as the ModularOne sectional collection , and most of the options are available for delivery within 3 days or less. Once the customer has selected a sectional style, they can explore a range of fabric, configuration, and feature options.

Key Features of the sectional configurator include:

Real-time customization: Users can view multiple configurations, materials, and features.

Users can view multiple configurations, materials, and features. Mobile-friendly: Works on mobile devices for self-service or with a sales associate in a store.

Works on mobile devices for self-service or with a sales associate in a store. Ease of use: One web-based app for all use cases. Integrates with pricing and add-to-cart.

One web-based app for all use cases. Integrates with pricing and add-to-cart. Integrated experience: Enables a hybrid approach, supporting in-store and online sales.

Enables a hybrid approach, supporting in-store and online sales. Analytics integration: Performance data is tracked across web and showroom interactions.

As Raymour & Flanigan continues to refine its digital strategy, this 3D configurator positions the company at the forefront of furniture retail innovation, aligning with its goal of delivering superior customer service and operational efficiency.

"We are excited to see how Raymour & Flanigan is reimagining their e-commerce product detail pages, infusing them with more 3D experiences," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "The team at Raymour has been incredible to work with, and we're proud to offer a platform that supports their vision of delivering endless possibilities for their customers," he said.

About Raymour & Flanigan

Established in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, Raymour & Flanigan has 109 showrooms across the Northeast, 32 outlet stores, 5 clearance centers and a thriving e-commerce business. Raymour & Flanigan is the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast. The organization is committed to creating exceptional guest shopping experiences by leveraging their talented team of associates, helpful technology solutions, and quality products. Raymour & Flanigan is known diverse quality home furnishings and quick delivery offering. The company believes in supporting local communities through its many sustainability efforts, which include recycling over 99% of packaging materials, amounting to 20 million pounds of materials per year that avoids landfills. For more information, visit www.raymourflanigan.com.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization and 3D product configuration, and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

SOURCE 3D Cloud