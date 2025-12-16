RayNeo solidifies its global AR market leadership in Q3 with a 24% share

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo has solidified its leadership in the consumer augmented reality (AR) sector, achieving top positions in both market share and seasonal sales. According to the latest Q3 2025 Global AR Smart Glasses Brand Shipment Share Report from Counterpoint Research, RayNeo ranked No. 1 worldwide for the second consecutive quarter, capturing a 24.5% market share.

From Black Friday Best-Seller to Q3 Market Leader

Global AR Smart Glasses Brand Shipment Share in Q3 2025 Amazon Best Seller in Video Display Glasses for 2026 Black Friday

These accomplishments arrive amid intensifying competition across the AR industry. Despite the heightened competition, RayNeo not only maintained its standing but also demonstrated strong growth. Overseas sales surged 3.8 times year-on-year in 2025, with products now available in over 25 countries and regions, serving a cumulative user base exceeding 500,000. Entry into major retail channels including Sam's Club, Best Buy, and BJ's further reflects robust consumer adoption.

In core markets such as North America, RayNeo's Air Series consistently led Amazon's AR glasses best-seller rankings. Amazon data shows the RayNeo Air 3s Pro and Air 3s secured the top two global spots in the "Video Display Glasses" category, each earning average customer ratings above four stars. As consumer-grade AR glasses become increasingly integrated into daily life, RayNeo stands out for its accessible pricing and reliable performance.

How RayNeo Stands Out in a Competitive Arena

Proprietary core technology and a superior user experience form the foundation of RayNeo's competitive edge. As one of the few companies capable of full in-house R&D and mass production of core optical systems, RayNeo offers a diversified portfolio: the V Series for high-quality imaging, the Air Series for immersive viewing, and the X Series that explores the convergence of AI and AR.

The AR industry is transitioning from niche to mainstream, with competition evolving beyond hardware to encompass technological depth, user insight, product experience, and ecosystem strength. RayNeo's continued leadership underscores the effectiveness of its strategic approach. As AR becomes ever more woven into everyday experiences, RayNeo's achievements highlight both the global rise of Chinese tech innovation and the potential for "Created in China" to set the pace for the worldwide AR industry.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is the global leader in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, dedicated to transforming everyday life for one billion people. As the Official Worldwide Olympic Partner in the AR glasses category, the company represents the forefront of immersive technology. Its product portfolio features the AI-enhanced, full-color display X Series and the portable, large-screen Air Series, designed for versatility and high-quality viewing. According to Counterpoint Research, RayNeo dominated the global AR glasses market in Q3 2025, capturing a 24% market share and securing the top position worldwide.

