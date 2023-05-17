RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FIRST QUARTER (JANUARY – MARCH 2023)

Order intake SEK 206.6 M (272.5)

Net sales SEK 230.2 M (208.1)

Operating profit SEK 23.7 M (29.6)

Profit after tax SEK 17.6 M (19.3)

Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.51 (0.56)

Cash flow SEK 84.5 M (35.3)

Order backlog SEK 1,903.3 M (1,488.7) at the end of the period

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

In January, RaySearch announced that the number of radiotherapy clinics in Japan using RayStation for dose planning has now passed 200. Japan is RaySearch's second largest market in terms of number of clinics. Since its launch in 2009, RayStation has been sold to more than 900 cancer centers worldwide. The most RayStation clinics, roughly 250, are in the USA and in third place, after Japan , is China , where around 80 clinics have RayStation.

SIGNIFICANT events AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

In April, RaySearch Laboratories announces that the number of clinics worldwide that have purchased the RayStation for ion radiation therapy dose planning has passed 100. The latest of these customers is Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, USA , which will add proton therapy dose planning to its existing RayStation infrastructure, which has been in clinical use since 2019.

On April 26 , RaySearch announces preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2023, which mean that RaySearch is in breach of a solvency ratio and an EBITDA-based covenant in the company's unused credit facility with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (publ). A waiver has been obtained meaning that the credit facilitites are fully available.

In May, RaySearch announces that Yonsei Cancer Center in South Korea has treated its first patient where RayStation and RayCare were used for radiotherapy with carbon ions.

RaySearch announced in May that the strategic partnership with BEBIG Medical, which began in 2018, has been extended through a memorandum of the agreement. BEBIG Medical is a leading global supplier of high-quality radiotherapy products and within the new agreement the companies aim to develop more comprehensive solutions, to achieve more effective treatments and better outcomes. BEBIG Medical is also a distributor for the Chinese company Shinvas linear accelerators and will sell those globally outside of China , equipped with RaySearch software RayStation and RayCare.

