RaySearch Laboratories: Year-end report 2023

FOURTH QUARTER (OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2023)

  • Order intake SEK 317.7 M (514.4)
  • Net sales SEK 299.6 M (264.4)
  • Operating profit SEK 44.4 M (20.7)
  • Profit after tax SEK 31.5 M (14.1)
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.92 (0.41)
  • Cash flow SEK 45.5 M (42.8)
  • Order backlog SEK 1,864.4 M (1,940.1) at the end of the period

TWELVE MONTHS (JANUARY - DECEMBER 2023)

  • Order intake SEK 1,004.2 M (1,218.5)
  • Net sales SEK 1,022.2 M (843.6)
  • Operating profit SEK 114.9 M (42.7)
  • Profit after tax SEK 81.6 M (23.8)
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 2.38 (0.69)
  • Cash flow SEK 190.3 M (46.8)
  • The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.70 (0) per share which corresponds to 30 percent of the group profit for the period in accordance with the dividend policy. Additionally, the Board of Directors proposes an extra dividend of SEK 1.30 (0) per share.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER 

  • RaySearch secured an order from Israel-based P-Cure and expanded collaboration focusing on advanced proton therapy solutions.
  • Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland placed an order for RayStation.
  • The Mass General Cancer Center in the US placed an order and thereby expanded its installation of RayStation to also include proton treatment planning.
  • Vejle Hospital in Denmark became the first center in the world to use RayStation for an online adaptive treatment with augmented CBCT.
  • The hospital chain Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin, US, placed an order for RayStation.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • The number of radiation therapy centers that have chosen RayStation for treatment planning now exceeds 1,000. 
  • The Royal Marsden in the UK will be the first center in the world to implement online adaptive radiation therapy utilizing ARTemis from RaySearch.
  • RaySearch acquired the product DrugLog from Pharmacolog.

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on February 23, 2024 at 7:45 a.m. CET.

