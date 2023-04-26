RaySearch publishes the annual report for 2022 on April 28

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that the date for publication of the annual report for 2022 will be April 28. The previously communicated date was April 27.

Due to previously announced preliminary figures and breach of covenants, an update of the annual report is required, whereby the publication takes place one day later than previously communicated.

