RayStation to replace existing treatment planning system at New York University Langone Hospital - Long Island

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that New York University (NYU) Langone Hospital - Long Island in Mineola, New York, has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®*. The hospital is equipped with Varian linear accelerators, Accuray CyberKnife® and Accuray Radixact® systems, all of which are RayStation compatible.

The installation will provide NYU with advanced automation tools using machine learning techniques for efficient segmentation. Contingency in the clinic will also be enhanced by the feature fallback planning which ensures that alternative treatment plans are available in case a specific machine is not available. Other key RayStation features which will be implemented include multi-criteria optimization, deformable registration, and adaptive treatment planning.

Dr. Matthew Witten, PhD, the Chief Physicist in the Department of Radiation Oncology at NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island, and Director of the hospital's Division of CyberKnife Radiosurgery says: "We seek to continually implement new technologies in the Department of Radiation Oncology at NYU. RayStation will provide a unified solution for treatment planning across all modalities, including conventional linear accelerators, CyberKnife, Radixact, and high-dose rate brachytherapy. Our goal is to make our department even more efficient, and to further our ability to provide world-class care for our patients."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: "We are pleased to help NYU Langone – Long Island to enhance treatment quality and efficiency by implementing RayStation for all their treatment techniques and machines."

Revenue from the order will be recognized in the second quarter of 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]raysearchlabs.com

Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3599168/2031047.pdf RaySearch Press Release, May 3, 2023 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pr-nyu-langone-1200x620,c3069688 PR NYU Langone 1200x620

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories