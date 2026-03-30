Raythink Brings Smarter, Safer, and Sustainable Industrial Thermal Imaging Solutions to Global Industrie 2026

PARIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology, a leading thermal imaging solutions provider, is presenting its latest industrial infrared innovations at Booth 5S95 at Global Industrie Paris 2026. The company's exhibits span Energy, Production and Maintenance, and Digitalization & AI, attracting a steady stream of visitors eager to experience its cutting-edge solutions firsthand.

Which Cutting-Edge Solutions Can You Experience at Raythink's Booth

Industrial thermal imaging devices

These devices feature handheld cameras for quick inspections and online monitoring systems for continuous process oversight. The highlight of this year's showcase is the newly launched RG630 series OGI camera. It provides precise, real-time visualization of gas leaks by intelligent gas cloud coloring and gas concentration retrieval technology.





These devices feature handheld cameras for quick inspections and online monitoring systems for continuous process oversight. The highlight of this year's showcase is the newly launched RG630 series OGI camera. It provides precise, real-time visualization of gas leaks by intelligent gas cloud coloring and gas concentration retrieval technology. Integratable infrared modules

In addition to complete thermal imaging devices, Raythink offers a variety of thermal imaging modules, ranging from the widely used 12 µm modules for general industrial applications to high-resolution 8 µm modules for demanding applications. These modules are widely embedded in machinery, robotics, and smart production lines.





In addition to complete thermal imaging devices, Raythink offers a variety of thermal imaging modules, ranging from the widely used 12 µm modules for general industrial applications to high-resolution 8 µm modules for demanding applications. These modules are widely embedded in machinery, robotics, and smart production lines. Scenario-Based solutions

At Raythink, products are designed to serve real-world applications. The company delivers thermal imaging solutions for predictive maintenance, renewable energy, and smart manufacturing. Thermal imaging captures subtle temperature changes in real time. Raythink's advanced analysis software, such as TI Studio, and AI algorithms, then turn this data into actionable insights, enabling more efficient and reliable operations.

How Raythink's Thermal Imaging Solutions benefit Industrial Production

This year's Global Industrie theme, "Industry's Voice and Solutions", highlights the importance of practical industrial innovations. Among the many technologies on display, thermal imaging stands out for its unique technical advantages: non-contact temperature detection, real-time temperature visualization and high sensitivity.

"Each machine communicates its condition through temperature changes," said Raythink's European Market Director, Upton Liu. "Our technology turns those signals into practical solutions that prevent downtime and optimize energy use. It's how we bring 'Industry's Voice and Solutions' to life."

Global Industrie 2026 offers a platform to witness how Raythink is shaping the future of industrial operations. If you are looking for solutions that help industries operate more safely while saving energy, visit Raythink at Booth 5S95.

For Further Information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/