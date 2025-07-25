Raythink Launches Flagship Wireless Thermal Camera: 30m Image Transmission + AI Super-Resolution for Enhanced Smartphone Infrared Detection

YANTAI, China, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), an innovator in the thermal imaging industry, has announced the release of the IX2 AIR Pro Wireless Thermal Camera for Smartphone, offering 512×384 AI-super-resolution at an accessible price, disrupting the current market landscape.

01 Breakthrough Wireless Performance: 30m Image Transmission Range

The most notable upgrade of the IX2 AIR Pro is its wireless transmission range, which now reaches up to 30 meters with image transmission latency under 300 milliseconds. This not only surpasses the 8-meter limit of the previous IX2 AIR SE but also meets industrial-grade standards for wireless detection.

The increased operational flexibility makes the device ideal for complex industrial environments: detecting elevated power distribution boxes without scaffolding; measuring rotating machinery temperature while avoiding injury risk; investigating confined spaces without human entry.

02 Evolved Imaging Capabilities: AI Super-Resolution + Adjustable Focus

The device still uses a self-developed 256×192 VOx uncooled infrared detector from its parent company, Raytron, with 40mK (0.04°C temperature difference) thermal sensitivity, ensuring high performance at a competitive price.

The game-changer is the AI real-time super-resolution, which upgrades the output to 512×384, quadrupling pixel detail. This enhancement reveals minute anomalies such as tiny thermal hotspots on circuit boards or overheating wire joints.

A 7mm manual focus lens replaces the fixed-focus design, enabling adjustments for targets from 30cm components to rooftop HVAC systems. Combined with a 25Hz high frame rate, it reduces motion blur for precise tracking of moving targets.

03 AI Voice Control: A Smarter, Hands-Free Experience

The IX2 AIR Pro introduces the Raya Voice Assistant, enabling hands-free operation through voice commands such as: "Raya, save current image," "Switch to high-temperature range," and "Start video recording."

In electrical maintenance scenarios requiring insulated gloves, engineers no longer need to remove gloves to operate their smartphone: "Voice control allows us to safely operate the device in live environments. The improvement in efficiency is immediately noticeable."

04 Scenario Adaptability: Making Professional Tools Accessible

The IX2 AIR Pro offers a wide measurement range of -20°C to +550°C with auto-range switching, enabling precise detection of both low-temperature leaks and high-temperature friction zones, ideal for HVAC applications. It features a 1/4" thread interface for tripods and clamps, an IP54 rating, and 2-meter drop protection, making it suitable for outdoor and complex environments.

Its professional analysis platform supports multi-terminal collaboration, allowing users to mark hot spots via a mobile app, with data synced to a PC for quick report generation. Field tests show significant time savings from detection to reporting.

The IX2 series includes the flagship AIR Pro and entry-level AIR and SE versions, democratizing thermal imaging by making advanced tools affordable. This innovation supports Industry 4.0 by transforming temperature data into actionable insights for asset health management, accelerating industrial intelligence.

For more information, visit Raythink's official website: https://www.raythink-tech.com