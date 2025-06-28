Raytron Microelectronics Debuts World's First SWLP-based Thermal Sensor and Infrared Module Series at Laser World of Photonics 2025

MUNICH, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron Microelectronics, a global leader in uncooled infrared thermal imaging solutions, is unveiling four cutting-edge innovations at Laser World of Photonics 2025. Located at Hall A2, Booth 372, the company is introducing the world's first super-wafer-level packaged (SWLP) uncooled LWIR sensor OHLE 3123, alongside a comprehensive portfolio of LWIR, MWIR, SWIR sensors and camera modules, demonstrating its relentless push to expand the frontiers of infrared sensing.

World Premiere:

OHLE 3123 SWLP Uncooled Infrared Focal Plane Detector

The OHLE 3123, a breakthrough SWLP long-wave infrared detector, employs a dual-layer encapsulation to resist dust and particulates, eliminating the need for cleanroom environments. Fully compatible with surface-mount technology (SMT), it supports highly efficient, cost-effective manufacturing. With ultra-compact size, lightweight design, high-resolution imaging and seamless integration, Raytron Microelectronics's OHLE 3123 is engineered for industrial temperature measurement, security surveillance and outdoor night vision.

Three Pillars of Infrared Innovation:

Miniaturization, Precision and Adaptive Integration

LWIR Camera Modules and Sensors

Raytron Microelectronics's uncooled LWIR components span resolutions from 256×192 to 1920×1080, covering diverse OEM needs. The flagship Turing L640, with its 12 µm pixel pitch, NETD as low as 50 mK (0.05℃), and sub-0.4W power consumption, offers lightweight thermal support for precision temperature measurement, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), outdoor night vision and predictive maintenance.

SWIR Camera Modules

The compact PR-GE SWIR camera offers low noise, high frame rates and versatile interfaces, ideal for vision enhancement, machine vision, photovoltaic inspection, and space communication.

Cooled Infrared Modules

The Photon H615 and Photon M615L medium-wave cooled infrared modules combine advanced SWaP (size, weight and power) design with sensitivity down to 20mK (0.02℃), making them suitable for the specialized industry.

Why More OEMs and System Integrators Choose Raytron Microelectronics?

Raytron Microelectronics specializes in infrared thermal imaging cores, thermal sensors, and thermal modules tailored to the demands of global OEMs and system integrators. As the first manufacturer to launch 6µm uncooled infrared detector, Raytron Microelectronics delivers critical technology for consumer electronics, medical diagnostics, industrial automation, firefighting and other sectors, contributing to a smarter, safer, and more connected world.

For OEM Partnerships or Bulk Inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com