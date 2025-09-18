Raytron Unveils Next-Gen 8μm Uncooled Infrared Detectors and AI Thermal Imaging Solutions at CIOE 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As thermal imaging becomes increasingly prevalent in vehicles, consumer electronics, and UAVs, the demand for more compact and higher-resolution solutions continues to grow. As a leading innovator in infrared thermal imaging, Raytron has consistently made breakthroughs in thermal imaging technology. At CIOE 2025, Raytron unveiled its latest mass-produced 8μm uncooled infrared detectors and a portfolio of thermal imaging solutions, providing global customers with more affordable, lightweight, and efficient thermal imagers without compromising imaging performance.

Why Raytron's 8μm Pixel Pitch Is a Game-Changer for Infrared Thermal Imaging Technology?

The evolution of thermal imaging camera has witnessed a remarkable reduction in pixel pitch, from early 25μm, to the widely adopted 12μm, and now to the cutting-edge 8μm technology. This breakthrough in pixel pitch not only lowers the cost per chip but also delivers clearer thermal images thanks to increased pixel density. Furthermore, thermal modules will become more compact as their corresponding optical lenses become smaller. With the launch of its full-scale 8μm uncooled thermal detectors, Raytron now offers high resolutions of 640×512, 1280×1024, and 1920×1080, demonstrating the maturity and scalability of infrared thermal imaging.

From OEM Thermal Cores to Systems: Raytron Delivers Full-Stack Thermal Solutions for Various Industries

Built on its industry-leading thermal imaging technology, Raytron showcases a series of high-performance, reliable end-user products:

Optical Gas Imaging (OGI)

The Raythink RG630 handheld OGI camera, equipped with a high-resolution VOx detector and AI algorithms, enables visual, non-contact leak detection for dozens of industrial gases.

Outdoor Night Vision

A new flagship handheld thermal imager offers 1280×1024 HD resolution, 15 mK NETD, and 60 Hz refresh rate for excellent dynamic tracking.

Automotive Thermal Camera

Raytron's full-range of automotive-grade thermal cameras enhances perception for both passenger and commercial vehicles, improving safety in low-light conditions.

Perimeter Security

Raytron's thermal security solutions include infrared panoramic cameras, multi-spectral PTZ systems and dual-spectrum imagers with AI analytics for 24/7 intelligent monitoring.

Why Partner with Raytron for Your Next-Gen Thermal Imaging Projects?

With expertise spanning ASICs, MEMS chips, and AI algorithms, Raytron provides end-to-end solutions for global customers. As industries embrace carbon neutrality, digital transformation, and smart automation, Raytron's innovations advance infrared thermal imaging as a vital tool for safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

For Further Information

Email: [email protected]



Website: https://en.raytrontek.com

LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.