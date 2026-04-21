Razor Tracking Advances Its Commercial Fleet Platform with OEM Embedded Telematics from CerebrumX

OEM Embedded Vehicle Data enables smarter, safer fleet operations with accurate and actionable data.

FARGO, N.D., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Tracking, a leading multi-industry GPS fleet tracking platform, today announced it is leveraging manufacturer-driven telematics from CerebrumX Labs Inc., a leader in automotive data solutions, to enhance fleet operations. By accessing high-quality, OEM-grade vehicle data, Razor Tracking's Embedded Vehicle Data addresses visibility gaps and inconsistent data, while enabling low-latency, near real-time data delivery.

Embedded Vehicle Data by Razor Tracking is Redefining Mixed Fleet Intelligence. Access direct-from-manufacturer insights designed for modern, mixed fleet, all in one unified platform.

Using CerebrumX's data-driven normalization algorithms, Razor Tracking's Embedded Vehicle Data technology transforms raw vehicle signals into actionable, including:

Ignition on/off

Odometer

Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC)

Fuel levels

Engine hours

Geolocation

GPS tracking

Direction of travel

Speed

CerebrumX's platform delivers accurate, more reliable data streams across vehicle models and geographies, ensuring consistent, high-quality vehicle data for fleet operators. These capabilities benefit fleets across agriculture, municipal services, construction, and field operations.

"Fleet operators rely on data that is accurate, real-time, and actionable, not modeled or estimated," said Sandip Ranjhan, CEO of CerebrumX. "By integrating our data, Razor Tracking demonstrates how manufacturer-powered, OEM-grade vehicle intelligence can deliver reliable insights, boost confidence, and provide scalable visibility for fleets."

"Access to OEM-grade vehicle data is a major step forward for fleet intelligence," said Eric Mauch, Managing Partner of Razor Tracking. "With CerebrumX's embedded telematics capabilities integrated into our platform, we're delivering more accurate insights and helping fleets operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently."

Through its collaboration with CerebrumX, Razor Tracking's Embedded Vehicle Data enhances its ability to deliver deeper operational transparency and smarter decision-making tools to fleet operators. The integration supports improved asset monitoring, proactive maintenance strategies, regulatory compliance, and overall performance optimization, while reducing the need for extensive hardware installations.

About CerebrumX Labs Inc.

CerebrumX works with the Top Automotive OEMs in North America to deliver expert insights to optimize operations, improve driver safety and drive key decisions for Automotive Mobility Businesses. The industry's first ubiquitous Automotive AI platform is utilized across the Edge and Core Network by our partners including OEMs, Insurers, Fleet Companies and Smart Cities/Municipalities. CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) securely collects and consolidates consented data from our partners and other third-party apps and devices to enable the activation of connected vehicle data that has previously been under-utilized to any significant level due to the absence of an integrated Automotive Ecosystem. CerebrumX is headquartered in Novi, MI, USA, with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC.

About Razor Tracking

Razor Tracking, with headquarters in Fargo, ND, is recognized for offering the most advanced GPS fleet tracking & management software platform to track vehicles and assets in any industry since 2012. Razor Tracking offers an open data platform and continues to expand its product portfolio to allow embedding of Razor Tracking technology through partnerships, distributors, and integrations. Additional products for safety and efficiency include dash cameras, equipment inspections, safety scorecards, tank monitoring, geofencing, dispatching, and more to optimize customer fleet operations. For more information, visit RazorTracking.com.

SOURCE Razor Tracking