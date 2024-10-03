RazorMetrics Expands C-Suite to Cover Exponential Growth

Austin health-tech startup continues upward trajectory

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics, a healthcare technology company focused on lowering drug costs continues its exponential growth. In 2022, the company grew 2X and 11X in 2023. This year, the company expanded again, projecting 3x growth. RazorMetrics' success reflects how important saving money on drug costs is around the country for employers, employees, health plans, and their members.

"Exponential growth is confirmation that we are on the right track and that we need to scale our team across all departments including our executives," said Tom Dorsett, CEO and Founder of RazorMetrics. "We are thrilled to announce that Ryan Duffy, a very talented leader, has agreed to join our executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. We are now poised for a significant year of continued growth in 2025."

Ryan Duffy brings 20 years of healthcare technology experience and has worked in strategic business development and sales leadership roles for companies like McKesson, Truveris, and most recently, Capital Rx, and brings both provider and payer side experience to RazorMetrics. "Pharmacy is just one sliver of the healthcare industry, but it is the largest growing in terms of costs." Ryan continued, "It is also unnecessarily complex, which is why RazorMetrics is well positioned to make a difference for plan sponsors and their members. I am ready to jump in to help our partners add more value as we advance our collective mission to reduce drug costs for employers and health plans."

RazorMetrics' platform helps companies cut drug spend instead of headcount as budgets continue to tighten around the country.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics is a healthcare technology company whose SaaS-based platform uses AI to lower drug spend for health plans, employers, and organizations. RazorMetrics' unique, physician-driven approach is simple and requires no extra clicks in the EHR and no external programs or apps to access. Switches are straightforward and easy to make, and the entire process stays within the normal clinical workflow. The platform is complementary to existing pharmacy initiatives and works with PBMs and other drug cost savings solutions to optimize results. RazorMetrics is fully scalable and customizable to each client's unique variables and formularies. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

