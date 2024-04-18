Razzoo's Cajun Cafe Launches Limited-Time Rib Menu

Guests can finish their meal with the Mother of Margs or new Gator-Rita

IRVING, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavors of the bayou await guests at Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans, with the launch of the limited-time-offer rib menu, where guests will be tantalized with smoky, savory and sweet flavors! From April 3 through May 28, Razzoo's guests can indulge in menu platters fit for a Cajun king or queen with lip smackin' offerings like a Rib Platter, a Smokin' Cajun Platter, a Pig Out Combo, and a Key Lime Pie! To top it off, guests can enjoy their meal with our new Mother of Margs or the Gator-Rita.

"We want guests to indulge in the spirited charm of the South with our exciting new limited-time menu that is bursting with bold, rich flavors," said Philip Parsons , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Whether they want to enjoy classic BBQ ribs or smoky grilled chicken, there is something for everyone to enjoy on this menu."

These limited-time Cajun creations are available for dine-in and take-out:

Rib Platter: A succulent half-rack of ribs, served with fries and creamy coleslaw, transports guests to Bayou heaven.

A succulent half-rack of ribs, served with fries and creamy coleslaw, transports guests to Bayou heaven. Smokin' Cajun Platter : This smokin' sensation features Razzoo's BBQ grilled chicken paired with the restaurant's signature ribs, served with fries and a choice of side.

: This smokin' sensation features Razzoo's BBQ grilled chicken paired with the restaurant's signature ribs, served with fries and a choice of side. Pig Out Combo: This feast includes delectable ribs with a fried Creole pork chop and an Andouille sausage link, accompanied by fries and a choice of side.

This feast includes delectable ribs with a fried Creole pork chop and an Andouille sausage link, accompanied by fries and a choice of side. Key Lime Pie: A tangy, sweet delight offering a creamy, citrus-infused filling atop a crisp graham cracker crust, topped with fluffy whipped cream.

A tangy, sweet delight offering a creamy, citrus-infused filling atop a crisp graham cracker crust, topped with fluffy whipped cream. Mother of Margs : A Shareable drink combining Patron Silver Tequila, citrus sour, cranberry juice, strawberry puree, and Sprite, uniquely served in a showstopping Patron replica bottle—a surefire guest favorite. Must be shared between two or more people.

: A Shareable drink combining Patron Silver Tequila, citrus sour, cranberry juice, strawberry puree, and Sprite, uniquely served in a showstopping Patron replica bottle—a surefire guest favorite. Must be shared between two or more people. Gator-Rita: Blends Espolon Blanco Tequila with Grand Marnier, citrus sour, and a mix of strawberry and peach purees for a tantalizingly fruity twist.

For all the tidbits on Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, from our lip-smacking menu to where you can find us, or to place your order online, just mosey on over to www.razzoos.com. Don't be shy, follow us on Facebook and Instagram . To join the Razzoo's Krewe, visit https://www.razzoos.com/krewe .

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

SOURCE Razzoo's Cajun Cafe