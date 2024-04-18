Razzoo's Cajun Cafe Launches Limited-Time Rib Menu
Apr 18, 2024, 11:18 ET
Guests can finish their meal with the Mother of Margs or new Gator-Rita
IRVING, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavors of the bayou await guests at Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans, with the launch of the limited-time-offer rib menu, where guests will be tantalized with smoky, savory and sweet flavors! From April 3 through May 28, Razzoo's guests can indulge in menu platters fit for a Cajun king or queen with lip smackin' offerings like a Rib Platter, a Smokin' Cajun Platter, a Pig Out Combo, and a Key Lime Pie! To top it off, guests can enjoy their meal with our new Mother of Margs or the Gator-Rita.
"We want guests to indulge in the spirited charm of the South with our exciting new limited-time menu that is bursting with bold, rich flavors," said Philip Parsons, Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Whether they want to enjoy classic BBQ ribs or smoky grilled chicken, there is something for everyone to enjoy on this menu."
These limited-time Cajun creations are available for dine-in and take-out:
- Rib Platter: A succulent half-rack of ribs, served with fries and creamy coleslaw, transports guests to Bayou heaven.
- Smokin' Cajun Platter: This smokin' sensation features Razzoo's BBQ grilled chicken paired with the restaurant's signature ribs, served with fries and a choice of side.
- Pig Out Combo: This feast includes delectable ribs with a fried Creole pork chop and an Andouille sausage link, accompanied by fries and a choice of side.
- Key Lime Pie: A tangy, sweet delight offering a creamy, citrus-infused filling atop a crisp graham cracker crust, topped with fluffy whipped cream.
- Mother of Margs: A Shareable drink combining Patron Silver Tequila, citrus sour, cranberry juice, strawberry puree, and Sprite, uniquely served in a showstopping Patron replica bottle—a surefire guest favorite. Must be shared between two or more people.
- Gator-Rita: Blends Espolon Blanco Tequila with Grand Marnier, citrus sour, and a mix of strawberry and peach purees for a tantalizingly fruity twist.
For all the tidbits on Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, from our lip-smacking menu to where you can find us, or to place your order online, just mosey on over to www.razzoos.com. Don't be shy, follow us on Facebook and Instagram. To join the Razzoo's Krewe, visit https://www.razzoos.com/krewe.
