RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® SPREADS THE LOVE WTIH SHRIMP EN BROCHETTE SPECIAL FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

The popular dish is available from Monday, February 6 – Sunday, February 19

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's season is upon us and Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, is spreading the love with a special lagniappe (Cajun-French for "a little extra") for their fans. Razzoo's restaurants will be bringing back the popular Shrimp en Brochette starting Monday, February 6, 2023. Available for a limited time.

"Razzoo's is the place for celebrating special occasions. Whether it's Valentine's Day, birthdays, anniversaries or other holidays, we love bringing people together over our great tasting food, drinks, and fun atmosphere," said Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate our fans so much and wanted to show them the love by bringing back one of their favorites."

The Shrimp en Brochette entrée features eight juicy pieces of jumbo shrimp – each wrapped in bacon with a sliver of jalapeno inside – over a bed of dirty rice, for $16.99. Guests will be able to indulge in the limited time dish from Monday, February 6 – Sunday, February 19.

Finish off the meal with one of Razzoo's delicious desserts, including Southern Bread Pudding Bread Puddin', Zydeco Dancer or The Mud Sundae.

For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .

