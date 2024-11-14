RB Consulting, Inc. Plans for Future Growth with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM

Growing GovCon healthcare IT firm abandons difficult legacy software for Unanet's purpose-built, easy platform

DULLES, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that RB Consulting, Inc. (RBCI) has selected Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide them with enhanced project visibility and streamlined management of their financial operations and business development.

RBCI is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that provides digital modernization, software development and process improvement of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) for a variety of federal health agencies, including the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

A few years ago, as part of its growth plan, the company did a formal review of its entire IT stack for financial operations and business development and found that several of its systems were not capable of scaling with RBCI's expected growth. Several disparate systems were too complex and required manual input, leading to errors. The systems also took staff extra time uploading and downloading data from separate spreadsheets. RBCI needed its software to support its goals and be on its team by understanding their specific GovCon needs, such as defense contract audit agency (DCAA) compliance, and easily integrating with existing systems.

RBCI looked at several legacy software solutions, but they were too cumbersome and difficult to use. Ultimately, the leadership staff chose Unanet because it was the ultimate team player. Unanet offered an easy system to manage budgets as well as employee and subcontractor time and expense. It also provided the ability to manage RBCI's entire business development process – from easily inputting contacts and managing the proposal development and submission process to projecting the resources and managing the contract once the work is won.

"We need a full life-cycle solution – from growth to operations so that everyone can plan and prepare," said Deena Hudson, Vice President of Operations at RBCI. "I'm excited about what Unanet can help us with."

Prior to choosing Unanet, RBCI considered building its own portal to manage employee and subcontractor time and expenses. Instead, Unanet's user-friendly shared portal and mobile app will streamline this process for RBCI. Unanet's flexible, intuitive dashboards and detailed custom reports will give the leadership team insight into the profit and loss of active work and help strategically manage the business.

"In order to stay competitive, we need to have better visibility into our existing business and the contracts we're pursuing. If you don't have a good process in place, you cannot consistently manage what you have," said Robert Betters, President and CEO of RBCI. "We tried other applications, but they just haven't worked. We're looking forward to just pushing the easy button with Unanet."

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly.

To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About RB Consulting, Inc.

RB Consulting, Inc. (RBCI), headquartered in Frederick, MD, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing information technology (IT) solutions, consulting and professional services to commercial businesses, the Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal agencies. We provide exceptional management and technology solutions that deliver practical and innovative results to our client. With experience in project management, software design and development, systems integration, business analysis, logistics operations and financial management solutions, RBCI specializes in delivering custom applications that leverage commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products. At RBCI we pride ourselves in providing our clients with superior solutions and services that result in more than simply meeting mission requirements. We strive to solve their toughest problems while exceeding their expectations in responsiveness and flexibility. For more information, visit www.rbci.com.

SOURCE Unanet