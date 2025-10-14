Where the Voice Meets the Vibe

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to turn up the volume, feel the soul, and take the stage — because one of the region's most electrifying music experiences is back. The Rocky Mount Event Center is proud to announce the return of R&B Live Karaoke on Friday, October 17, 2025, an immersive night where the spotlight shines on the audience and the heartbeat of R&B takes center stage. After last year's unforgettable event, which brought together passionate music lovers, soulful singers, and high-energy performances, this year's show promises to deliver even bigger vibes, deeper grooves, and an evening that celebrates the essence of R&B like never before.

R&B Live Karaoke with Da Smitty Band to Deliver the Ultimate Live Music Experience

R&B Live Karaoke is more than just a karaoke night — it's an interactive concert experience that transforms the stage into your own personal spotlight. Guests will have the rare opportunity to perform their favorite R&B classics and modern hits with a live performance by the Da Smitty Band, creating a dynamic atmosphere that feels like a professional show rather than a casual singalong. Hosting this one-of-a-kind experience are two of the region's most recognizable voices, AK "The Voice" and D-Train from Power 95.5 FM, who will keep the energy high and the crowd engaged all night long. The Da Smitty Band's soulful sound and powerful instrumentation will set the tone for an unforgettable evening filled with music, energy, and emotion.

The evening kicks off when doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the show starting promptly at 7:30 p.m. Multiple ticket options are available, allowing guests to tailor the experience to their preferences. College students, young professionals, and the City of Rocky Mount employees with valid identification can enjoy show-only admission, while general admission tickets offer the same access for the broader public. Those seeking a more elevated night out can choose VIP admission, which includes a show ticket with designated VIP seating, one buffet ticket, and a complimentary glass of champagne, beer, wine, or a specialty cocktail. For groups and those looking to celebrate in style, VIP table packages are available and include six show tickets with premium seating, a bottle of champagne or sparkling red wine (Licataa) for the table, an appetizer tray and dessert, buffet tickets for each guest, and a complimentary beverage for everyone in the party.

Beyond the music and performances, R&B Live Karaoke is designed to be a full night out. Guests can indulge in a variety of delicious food options available throughout the evening and enjoy a selection of adult beverages crafted to complement the vibrant, soulful atmosphere of the event. Whether you're stepping up to the microphone to belt out a timeless classic or simply soaking in the live music with a drink in hand, this event promises an experience that blends entertainment, community, and unforgettable memories under one roof.

The Rocky Mount Event Center remains committed to delivering premier entertainment experiences that bring people together and celebrate the power of music. As the region's go-to destination for live events, culture, and community gatherings, the venue continues to host dynamic programs that resonate with audiences and create moments that last long after the final curtain falls.

Tickets for R&B Live Karaoke are available now. For more information or to secure your tickets, visit www.rockymountevents.com. Join us on Friday, October 17, for a night that blends live music, vibrant performances, soulful vocals, and an atmosphere that will keep you dancing, singing, and celebrating all night long.

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

