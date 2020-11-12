RB, The Makers Of Lysol®, Introduce Lysol® Germ-Cast™: An Innovative, Data-Driven App That Allows You To Track Illness In Your Area And Get Tips On How To Help Prevent The Spread

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lysol®, a global leader in germ kill, today announced the launch of its newest innovation: Lysol Germ-Cast™. Lysol Germ-Cast™ is a free app and web plug-in that provides daily data on flu and COVID-19 incidence levels at the county level, as well as a three-week flu forecast. Through data-powered information provided by public health company, Kinsa, Lysol Germ-Cast™ aims to help consumers protect themselves and their loved ones from illness-causing germs by giving them the tools to stay informed and vigilant.

The launch of Lysol Germ-Cast™ comes at a time when the appetite for current and accurate information on illness levels is at an all-time high. In addition to illness incidence level information and flu forecasts, Lysol Germ-Cast™ will also provide information like daily tips, tricks and guidance to help stop the spread of illness-causing germs, and access to Lysol® product information.

"The unprecedented times we're living in are about to become even more so, as we prepare for the unique challenge of a flu season coinciding with the continued COVID-19 pandemic," said E. Yuri Hermida, EVP North America Hygiene for RB. "At RB we know that the best weapon against germs is knowledge, and with the launch of Lysol Germ-Cast™ we hope to put the power of information into the hands of consumers to help them make informed decisions and prevent the spread of illnesses like the COVID-19 virus and the flu."

By turning the thermometer into an app-enabled communication system, public-health company Kinsa aggregates anonymized data at the first sign of sickness, ahead of illnesses being reported to the healthcare system. Kinsa then applies machine learning and AI to identify hotspots before they emerge. This early warning system for contagious illness provides a leading indicator of COVID-19 and enables accurate predictions 12-20 weeks ahead for the flu. With the launch of Lysol Germ-Cast™, the population health insights from Kinsa's network of nearly 2 million smart thermometers will help alert families to illness levels in their area.

"Our mission is to curb the spread of contagious illness by creating an early detection and warning system," said Inder Singh, founder and CEO of Kinsa. "Now, more than ever, knowing what, where and how fast illness is spreading is vital to making data-driven decisions for our families, schools, communities and beyond. We're excited to partner with Lysol to provide these insights so we can all take preventive measures early to stop the spread."

Lysol Germ-Cast™ is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit https://www.lysol.com/healthy-home/cold-flu/lysol-germ-cast/.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/us.

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Kinsa

Kinsa's mission is to help individuals and communities stop the spread of infectious illness. To achieve this mission, Kinsa has built a communication network that connects more than a million users with a free app, email alerts and the first device used when illness is suspected -- a thermometer. Kinsa studies the unique features of an illness and incorporates what's circulating nearby to offer personalized guidance from symptom onset through recovery. By analyzing geographic illness trends, Kinsa quickly identifies at-risk areas and mobilizes the organizations that can help stop the spread. Learn more: www.kinsahealth.com.

