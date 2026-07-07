RBC appoints Sian Hurrell and Robin Beer as Co-CEOs to accelerate European growth

New leadership reinforces RBC's commitment to European expansion

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) today announced the appointment of Sian Hurrell and Robin Beer as Co-CEOs of RBC Europe Limited (RBCEL). The appointments reflect RBC's strategy to accelerate growth across its European operations and maximise opportunities from its combined business portfolio in the region.

In their expanded roles, Sian and Robin will set the strategic direction across the region, working with the leadership team to deliver sustainable growth for RBC. They will also be responsible for the governance and regulatory oversight for RBC's capital markets and wealth management activities in Europe. Both will retain their current roles as Head of Capital Markets Europe and Head of Global Sales & Relationship Management and CEO of RBC Wealth Management Europe, respectively.

RBC has established a strong European platform spanning its three business lines of Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Wealth Management. Its foundations are built for collaboration, underpinned by a shared ambition to create outcomes for clients that help them grow. The bank has steadily grown its Capital Markets business across client sectors and geographies, focusing on where it has a clear right to win. Significant investment in Wealth Management, notably the integration of Brewin Dolphin, has positioned RBC as one of the top five U.K. providers.

"With the integration of RBC Brewin Dolphin, the U.K. and Europe are an important part of our global growth ambitions and we're focused on building our presence in the market," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, RBC Wealth Management. "In a time of global change around trade and in a fragmented market, RBC is focused on providing trusted insight and advice to more clients across the region."

"After many years of building and investment, we are ready to accelerate our growth ambitions in Europe," said Derek Neldner, Group Head, RBC Capital Markets. "We have three strong European businesses, a trusted reputation, enviable financial strength and top talent. By working cohesively across the region, we will use our combined scale to empower growth, serve more clients and win market share."

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About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

RBC in Europe

Since opening our first office in London in 1910, RBC has been a trusted partner to businesses, institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Today, we have over 5,400 employees working in 11 countries across Europe.

With a deep understanding of European markets, we combine global insight with local knowledge to provide clients with expert advice and tailored solutions across four key areas: banking, investments, wealth management and capital markets. Putting our clients at the heart of what we do and backed by the strength of our parent, RBC, we deliver these solutions through three businesses in the region:

RBC BlueBay Asset Management

An active asset manager with expertise and investment solutions across a range of fixed income, equity and alternative asset classes. We help clients navigate complex markets by delivering the knowledge and ideas to shape their investment decisions and enhance their portfolio returns.

RBC Capital Markets

A premier global investment bank. From equity and debt financings to mergers and acquisitions, we help clients navigate the complexities of European and global markets through forward-looking advisory, innovative products and services, and a commitment to excellence in execution.