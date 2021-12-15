RBC GAM launches new Global Equity Leaders Fund for U.S. investors

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. ("RBC GAM") today announced the launch of the RBC Global Equity Leaders Fund (the "Fund") for U.S. investors. The Fund invests primarily in a concentrated portfolio of large capitalization global companies and is designed to enable investors to generate alpha from stock-specific risk by focusing on both financial and extra-financial factors, such as strong management and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices.

The new Fund draws on RBC GAM's 12-person Global Equity Team, led by Habib Subjally, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head, Global Equities at RBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited. The team's investment approach is differentiated by a combination of a long-term ownership mind-set that regards integrated ESG as an alpha-source and risk transparency. This investment approach is supported by high levels of active stewardship, enabling the team to undertake detailed due diligence and engagement pre and post investing.

"A portfolio of leading large-cap global companies is ideally suited to our approach to ESG integration and active engagement," said Subjally, the named portfolio manager of the Fund. "As part of our approach in pushing for long-term sustainable change, we believe that owning large-cap stocks is key, particularly when talking about global organizations that hold so much influence. For example, our analysis indicates that larger companies have typically made more progress towards net zero emissions than smaller companies. Sophisticated investors recognize that ESG analysis isn't just a 'nice to have,' and they understand its importance as a source of alpha. This is what we aim to capture through our approach."

The RBC GAM Global Equity Team's 12 professionals have a 15-year investing track record. A key feature of the team is its high information ratio track record, reflecting how the disciplined focusing of active risk on stock-picking has historically dampened unexpected volatility of alpha with the goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The RBC Global Equity Leaders Fund is available in Class I, Class A, and Class R6 shares. The identifiers for the shares are listed below.

Share Class Ticker Symbol CUSIP A RGELX 74933U698 I RGLIX 74933U690 R6 RGRLX 74933U672

More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs

Alpha is a risk-adjusted performance measurement of a portfolio's excess return relative to its benchmark after considering its risk relative to the benchmark.

Information ratio is a risk-adjusted return measurement of a portfolio's ability to generate excess returns consistently and is calculated using a portfolio's tracking error and excess return relative to its benchmark to determine reward per unit of active risk.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in foreign securities, which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. These risks may be greater in emerging markets. The Fund's consideration of ESG factors could cause it to perform differently compared to funds that do not take ESG factors into account.

