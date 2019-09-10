RBC Global Asset Management Adds Institutional Class Funds to Schwab's No- Transaction-Fee Platform

RBC GAM premier mutual funds now available on Charles Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® service

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) announced today that for the first time, retail investors and registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the U.S. can purchase institutional (I) class shares of its premier mutual funds through Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Schwab)'s Mutual Fund OneSource® service with no transaction fees.*

The following mutual funds are available on this platform effective, September 3, 2019:

RBC SMID Cap Growth Fund (TMCIX)

RBC Small Cap Value Fund (RSVIX)

RBC Global Opportunities Fund (RGOIX)

RBC International Opportunities Fund (RIOIX)

RBC Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund (REMVX)

RBC Impact Bond Fund (RIBIX)

RBC BlueBay Emerging Market Debt Fund (RBESX)

RBC BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund (RGHYX)

RBC Short Duration Fixed Income Fund (RSDIX)

"We continue to see increased interest in our mutual funds from retail investors and RIAs," said Dave Eikenberg, Head, U.S. Intermediary Sales at RBC GAM. "To satisfy this demand, we are proud to make our institutional funds available through the Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource service with no transaction fees. This move to offer these funds at a lower cost only solidifies our longstanding commitment to the retail investor and the RIA business."

For more information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds, please visit: https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs

About RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM)

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage more than $345 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

