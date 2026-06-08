RBC Global Asset Management Expands Alternative Product Set with Launch of New Interval Fund

New fund to offer investors access to CLOs

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. ("RBC GAM-U.S.") today announced the launch of the RBC BlueBay Enhanced Income Fund ("the Fund"), a closed-end interval fund providing U.S. investors with access to alternative credit markets through collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs").

The Fund is an actively managed portfolio primarily investing in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs, with the flexibility to invest in other structured credit securities. CLO tranches are bond securities backed by a pool of corporate loans with BB and B credit ratings. Regionally, the Fund will focus predominantly on the U.S. market but may also allocate investments to European CLOs. Equity and junior debt tranches have higher return potential and greater complexity, making them more likely to be classified as alternative investments. The Fund expands RBC GAM's alternative investment product offering to intermediary and retail investors.

"We're proud to bring the alternative investment experience of our BlueBay fixed income platform to investors in a structure seeking to provide total return primarily consisting of income," said Donald Sanya, CEO of RBC Global Asset Management-U.S. "Alternative assets have long been an important source of yield and diversification for institutional portfolios, and this fund aims to make that opportunity more accessible to investors in the intermediary and wealth management space. We anticipate continued adoption of semi-liquid vehicle structures such as interval funds and see them as a significant area of growth for our U.S. business."

The RBC BlueBay Enhanced Income Fund is managed by portfolio managers Mark Shohet, Ajeet Atwal and Sid Chhabra of BlueBay's Securitized Credit and CLO Management team. The team employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process focused on credit selection, structural analysis, and risk management.

"CLO equity has the potential to provide outsized returns across various cycles as it may benefit from widening asset spreads alongside long-term locked up financing costs," said Mark Shohet, BlueBay Portfolio Manager, Structured Credit & CLOs at RBC Global Asset Management. "With the RBC BlueBay Enhanced Income Fund, we are aiming to provide retail investors access to an asset class that has traditionally been reserved for institutional investors."

The Fund is expected to be available through select investment platforms. Investors should review the prospectus carefully before investing, as interval funds have unique liquidity characteristics and risks.

Destra Capital Advisors LLC will serve as a distribution partner and provide consulting services to RBC GAM.

Share Class Cusip Ticker RBC BlueBay Enhanced Income Fund, Class A 75525V208 RIAAX RBC BlueBay Enhanced Income Fund, Class I 75525V109 RIAEX RBC BlueBay Enhanced Income Fund, Class T 75525V307 RIITX

For more information about the Fund, please visit our webpage: RBC BlueBay Enhanced Income Fund.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage more than $572 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:

Tony Catinella, RBC Global Asset Management Corporate Communications, 617-763-7232

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against a loss. Bond ratings are grades given to bonds that indicate their credit quality as determined by private independent rating services such as Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch. These firms evaluate a bond issuer's financial strength, or its ability to pay a bond's principal and interest in a timely fashion. Ratings are expressed as letters ranging from 'AAA', which is the highest grade, to 'D', which is the lowest grade.

Before investing, you should consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus or summary prospectus, which you can view by visiting https://dfinview.com/usrbcgam or request by calling 800.422.2766. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing in Shares involves a high degree of risk. The Fund should be considered a speculative investment that entails substantial risks, and prospective investors should invest in the Fund only if they can sustain a complete loss of their investment. An investment in the Fund is subject to, among others, the following risks:

There is not expected to be any secondary trading market in the Shares.

Unlike an investor in many closed-end funds, a shareholder should not expect to be able to sell their Shares regardless of how the Fund performs. An investment in the Fund is considered illiquid.

Unlike many closed-end funds, the Shares are not listed on any securities exchange. The Fund intends to provide liquidity through quarterly offers to repurchase a limited amount of the Fund's Shares (at least 5%).

There is no assurance that monthly distributions paid by the Fund will be maintained at a certain level or that dividends will be paid at all.

The Fund's distributions may be funded from unlimited amounts of offering proceeds or borrowings, which may constitute a return of capital and reduce the amount of capital available to the Fund for investment. Any capital returned to shareholders through distributions will be distributed after payment of fees and expenses.

A return of capital to shareholders is a return of a portion of their original investment in the Fund, thereby reducing the tax basis of their investment. As a result from such reduction in tax basis, shareholders may be subject to tax in connection with the sale of Fund Shares, even if such Shares are sold at a loss relative to the shareholder's original investment.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with limited operating history. As such, prospective investors have a limited track record and history on which to base their investment decision in this Fund. The Fund is designed primarily for long-term investors and is not intended to be a trading vehicle. An investor should not invest in the Fund if the investor needs a liquid investment. Closed-end funds differ from open-end management investment companies (commonly known as mutual funds) in that investors in a closed-end fund do not have the right to redeem their shares on a daily basis at a price based on NAV. CLOs and other structured finance securities are generally backed by a pool of credit-related assets that serve as collateral. Accordingly, CLO and structured finance securities present risks similar to those of other types of credit investments, including default (credit), interest rate and prepayment risks. CLO equity and junior debt securities are subject to increased risks of default relative to the holders of superior priority interests in the same CLO. Derivative instruments in which the Fund may invest may be volatile and involve various risks different from, and in certain cases greater than, the risks presented by other instruments.

RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the adviser for the RBC Funds. The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.)