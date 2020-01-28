RBC Global Asset Management introduces four new Class A shares

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced the launch of new Class A shares for four of its mutual funds in the United States, making them available to retail investors and investment professionals.

Class A shares have been added to the RBC International Opportunities Fund, the RBC Global Opportunities Fund, the RBC Impact Bond Fund and the RBC BlueBay Global Bond Fund.

"Individual investors are increasingly seeking exposure to diverse strategies such as impact bonds and global bonds," said Dave Eikenberg, Head of Intermediary Sales - US at RBC GAM. "By offering A Shares of these select mutual funds, we are pleased to be able to expand access to these solutions to a wider range of investors."

The information for the new Class A shares is listed below.

Fund Effective

Launch CUSIP Ticker Minimum

Investment Investment Strategy RBC International Opportunities Fund Class A January 28, 2020 74933U837 RIOAX $1,000 Invests primarily in global companies that RBC GAM believes have successful business models, expanding market share, growing end markets and strong management teams. RBC Global Opportunities Fund Class A January 28, 2020 74933U845 RGPAX $1,000 Invests primarily in equity securities of companies located throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets. RBC Impact Bond Fund Class A January 28, 2020 74933U860 RIBAX $1,000 Utilizes a disciplined fixed income strategy designed to deliver both financial and social return. RBC BlueBay Global Bond Fund Class A January 28, 2020 74933U852 RGBAX $1,000 Invests primarily in U.S. and global investment grade fixed income securities.

More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs.

About RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM)

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & PH&N Institutional. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage more than $350 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investing in foreign securities involves greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities.

Before investing, you should consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, which you can view by visiting https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/literature/content/default.fs or request by calling 800.422.2766. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the Adviser for the RBC Funds. The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Not FDIC Insured. No Bank Guarantee. May Lose Value.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.)