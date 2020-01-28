RBC Global Asset Management introduces four new Class A shares

RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.)

Jan 28, 2020, 08:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced the launch of new Class A shares for four of its mutual funds in the United States, making them available to retail investors and investment professionals.

Class A shares have been added to the RBC International Opportunities Fund, the RBC Global Opportunities Fund, the RBC Impact Bond Fund and the RBC BlueBay Global Bond Fund.

"Individual investors are increasingly seeking exposure to diverse strategies such as impact bonds and global bonds," said Dave Eikenberg, Head of Intermediary Sales - US at RBC GAM. "By offering A Shares of these select mutual funds, we are pleased to be able to expand access to these solutions to a wider range of investors."

The information for the new Class A shares is listed below.

Fund

Effective
Launch

CUSIP

Ticker

Minimum
Investment

Investment Strategy

RBC

International

Opportunities

Fund Class A

January 28, 2020

74933U837

RIOAX

$1,000

Invests primarily in

global companies that

RBC GAM believes

have successful

business models,

expanding market

share, growing end

markets and strong

management teams.

RBC Global

Opportunities

Fund Class A

January 28, 2020

74933U845

RGPAX

$1,000

Invests primarily in

equity securities of

companies located

throughout the world,

including both

developed and

emerging markets.

RBC Impact

Bond Fund

Class A

 

January 28, 2020

74933U860

RIBAX

$1,000

Utilizes a disciplined

fixed income strategy

designed to deliver

both financial and

social return.

RBC BlueBay

Global Bond

Fund Class A

 

January 28, 2020

74933U852

RGBAX

$1,000

Invests primarily in

U.S. and global

investment grade fixed

income securities.

More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs.

About RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM)
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & PH&N Institutional. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage more than $350 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investing in foreign securities involves greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities.

Before investing, you should consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, which you can view by visiting https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/literature/content/default.fs or request by calling 800.422.2766. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the Adviser for the RBC Funds. The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Not FDIC Insured. No Bank Guarantee. May Lose Value.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.)

