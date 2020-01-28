RBC Global Asset Management introduces four new Class A shares
Jan 28, 2020, 08:00 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced the launch of new Class A shares for four of its mutual funds in the United States, making them available to retail investors and investment professionals.
Class A shares have been added to the RBC International Opportunities Fund, the RBC Global Opportunities Fund, the RBC Impact Bond Fund and the RBC BlueBay Global Bond Fund.
"Individual investors are increasingly seeking exposure to diverse strategies such as impact bonds and global bonds," said Dave Eikenberg, Head of Intermediary Sales - US at RBC GAM. "By offering A Shares of these select mutual funds, we are pleased to be able to expand access to these solutions to a wider range of investors."
The information for the new Class A shares is listed below.
|
Fund
|
Effective
|
CUSIP
|
Ticker
|
Minimum
|
Investment Strategy
|
RBC
International
Opportunities
Fund Class A
|
January 28, 2020
|
74933U837
|
RIOAX
|
$1,000
|
Invests primarily in
global companies that
RBC GAM believes
have successful
business models,
expanding market
share, growing end
markets and strong
management teams.
|
RBC Global
Opportunities
Fund Class A
|
January 28, 2020
|
74933U845
|
RGPAX
|
$1,000
|
Invests primarily in
equity securities of
companies located
throughout the world,
including both
developed and
emerging markets.
|
RBC Impact
Bond Fund
Class A
|
January 28, 2020
|
74933U860
|
RIBAX
|
$1,000
|
Utilizes a disciplined
fixed income strategy
designed to deliver
both financial and
social return.
|
RBC BlueBay
Global Bond
Fund Class A
|
January 28, 2020
|
74933U852
|
RGBAX
|
$1,000
|
Invests primarily in
U.S. and global
investment grade fixed
income securities.
More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs.
About RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM)
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & PH&N Institutional. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage more than $350 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.
Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investing in foreign securities involves greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities.
Before investing, you should consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, which you can view by visiting https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/literature/content/default.fs or request by calling 800.422.2766. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the Adviser for the RBC Funds. The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.
Not FDIC Insured. No Bank Guarantee. May Lose Value.
SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.)
Share this article