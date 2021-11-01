RBC Global Asset Management Launches Two New Fixed Income Strategies

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. ("RBC GAM") today announced the launch of the RBC BlueBay Core Plus Bond Fund and RBC BlueBay Strategic Income Fund for U.S. institutional and intermediary investors.

The RBC BlueBay Core Plus Bond Fund and RBC BlueBay Strategic Income Fund are the two latest funds to be offered as part of BlueBay's global fixed income investment platform, which comprises approximately 132 investment professionals managing in excess of $127 billion USD in assets under management (AUM) across all areas of the global fixed income markets.

These two funds will be actively managed by Andrzej Skiba, Head of U.S. Fixed Income at RBC GAM; Brian Svendahl, Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC GAM; and Brandon Swensen, Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC GAM. Both funds fully integrate environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") principles into their investment process.

The RBC BlueBay Core Plus Bond Fund invests primarily in U.S. domestic investment grade bonds and seeks to provide a consistent level of total return through a diversified portfolio of bonds primarily denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund will be managed relative to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index.

The RBC BlueBay Strategic Income Fund invests primarily in U.S. domestic investment grade bonds, but will be allowed to invest flexibly across sectors, including non-U.S. and non-investment grade securities, and will use exchange-traded derivatives to manage interest rate risk as well. This Fund seeks to maximize total return through a flexible fixed income strategy that is not managed to a benchmark and has broad latitude to manage sector, currency and duration exposure.

"We are very excited to launch these two new U.S. fixed income strategies and further expand the breadth of our fixed income platform in the U.S. market," said Skiba. "These two new funds draw on the expertise of our U.S. fixed income team in Stamford and Minneapolis and they aim to deliver best-in-class outcomes to our clients."

With this latest addition to its fund lineup, RBC GAM continues to tailor its solution set to the U.S. market, focusing on the needs of institutional investors, intermediaries and registered investment advisors. The two new funds will leverage the full breadth of alpha sources across the BlueBay investment platform and will seek to benefit from the ESG expertise on the investment team and market-leading technology that has been developed at BlueBay.

The RBC BlueBay Core Plus Bond Fund and the RBC BlueBay Strategic Income Fund are available in Class I, Class A, and Class R6 shares. The identifiers for the shares are listed below.

Fund Name Share

Class Ticker

Symbol CUSIP RBC BlueBay

Core Plus

Bond Fund A RCPAX 74933U753 I RCPIX 74933U761 R6 RCPRX 74933U746 RBC BlueBay

Strategic

Income Fund A RBIAX 74933U720 I RBSIX 74933U738 R6 RBSRX 74933U712

More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs .

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes RBC Global Asset Management Inc., RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc., RBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited, RBC Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited, and BlueBay Asset Management LLP, which are separate, but affiliated subsidiaries of RBC. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $470 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About BlueBay Asset Management (BlueBay)

BlueBay, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBC Global Asset Management, is a global specialist fixed income manager investing in traditional and alternative fixed income products for institutional and private clients. BlueBay has over $75 billion USD in assets under management, deployed in both public and private markets, with an established track record of performance and innovation across the fixed income spectrum.

The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. It includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities (agency fixed-rate and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage pass-throughs), asset-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities (agency and non-agency). You cannot invest directly in an index.

Alpha is a risk-adjusted performance measurement of a portfolio's excess return relative to its benchmark after considering its risk relative to the benchmark.

BEFORE INVESTING, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER A FUND's INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, WHICH YOU CAN VIEW HERE: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1272950/000119312521250427/d184075d485apos.htm . PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OR AMENDMENT. A REGISTRATION STATEMENT RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION BUT HAS NOT YET BECOME EFFECTIVE. THESE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE SOLD NOR MAY OFFERS TO BUY BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO THE TIME THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE. THIS COMMUNICATION SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THESE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE.

AN INDICATION OF INTEREST IN RESPONSE TO THIS ADVERTISEMENT WILL INVOLVE NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. Investments in foreign securities involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. Derivatives such as futures, forwards, and swaps involve risks different from, and in certain cases, greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments. The Funds' consideration of ESG factors could cause them to perform differently compared to funds that do not take ESG factors into account.

The Adviser incorporates ESG factors as part of the investment process to identify and invest in issuers that have appropriate oversight and management of material ESG factors. The Funds also use the outcomes of the Adviser's evaluation to further exclude issuers based on ESG criteria.

RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the Adviser for the RBC Funds Trust. The RBC Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED. NO BANK GUARANTEE. MAY LOSE VALUE.

