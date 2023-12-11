RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Named One of Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) was recognized amongst the best places to work in money management in 2023 by Pensions & Investments.

Pensions & Investments' annual survey program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry – those that create an inclusive culture that supports employees and fosters their best work.

"Culture is central to our success and it is why we enjoy working here," said Mike Lee, U.S. chief executive officer at RBC Global Asset Management. "Our firm's purpose and values are reflected in the long-lasting relationships colleagues have formed, the social and volunteer events organized by our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion committee, and the impact we have on our clients and communities. We strive to foster a culture that focuses on our clients, values collaboration, and promotes a diverse and inclusive environment."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey of nominated employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating RBC Global Asset Management's U.S. workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This analysis was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part was an employee survey submitted to all of RBC Global Asset Management's U.S. employees to measure the employee experience and this part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles, visit: https://www.pionline.com/best-places-to-work/2023 .

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 94,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC Global Asset Management is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC Global Asset Management group of companies manage more than $389 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.)