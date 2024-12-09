RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Named to P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management List for Second Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) was recognized as one of the best places to work in money management in 2024 by Pensions & Investments for a second consecutive year.

Pensions & Investments' annual survey program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry – those that create an inclusive culture that supports employees and fosters their best work.

"Being named among the best places to work in money management is a testament to our workplace culture and all of our talented employees," said Donald Sanya, CEO of RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.). "There are so many initiatives that make RBC GAM a great place to work including the social and volunteer events organized by our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion committee, and our commitment to creating a positive impact on our clients and communities. We actively promote a culture that focuses on our clients and provides a diverse and inclusive environment in which our employees can thrive."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey of nominated employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating RBC Global Asset Management's U.S. workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This analysis was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part was an employee survey submitted to all of RBC Global Asset Management's U.S. employees to measure the employee experience and this part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC Global Asset Management is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC Global Asset Management group of companies manage more than $503 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses.

