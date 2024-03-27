RC Mowers brings autonomous mowing to an international network of dealers

The robotic mower manufacturer expands on its current remote-controlled dealer network to add six dealers that exclusively sell its new autonomous mowers

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of robotic mowers, has expanded its new Autonomous Mowing Robot (AMR)™ dealer network to include five dealers within the United States and one in Australia.

The AMR dealer network complements the American-made mower manufacturing company's already well-established network of more than 30 dealers that sell RC Mowers' remote-controlled mowers worldwide.

The new AMR dealers include Brown Equipment Company, TriGreen Equipment, Jet-Vac Equipment Company, Kinloch Equipment, MTech and Colbrook Industries. These companies represent locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Australia.

"The early enthusiasm we've seen from equipment resellers in the landscaping market has been tremendous, particularly since this technology is still so new within our industry," said Tim Kubista, vice president of sales & marketing for RC Mowers. "We see the growth of our dealer network as evidence that there is demand for this technology. Landscapers are facing quality labor shortages and RC Mowers has worked to address this challenge by providing a reliable solution in the AMR."

Kubista acknowledges that the industry has long faced labor shortages, which makes it difficult for commercial landscapers to scale their businesses for growth.

"The AMR allows one operator to generate the same revenue as a crew of three, which can create opportunities for increased profitability," he said. "Mowing services are usually the number one source of most landscaping companies' revenue but are also the least profitable. This technology shows up on time, does precise work and doesn't complain."

For MTech Vice President of Sales and Marketing Justin Cira, the innovation and growth potential of autonomous mowing were the deciding factors in becoming an RC Mowers AMR dealer.

"We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation in all of the industries we serve", Cira said. "We know autonomous mowing is the future of the landscaping industry and couldn't wait to bring this game changing technology to our customers."

Cira said MTech's customers have been delighted with the AMRs.

"They see the potential this product has in helping them meet the challenges they face," he said. "By using the AMRs, they are able to meet their contractual obligations even as we see a tightening of the labor market."

Jet-Vac Equipment Company President Justin Kohl said his team enjoys the hands-on training RC Mowers provides their sales team and their new AMR customers.

"RC Mowers doesn't just sell this new technology, they also come on site to help train the operators," Kohl said. "Their leadership in this industry and customer support has been an advantage since day one."

Kubista said dealers are carefully selected, provided with extensive sales and product training, and are supported by the RC Mowers team during the entire sales and post-sale cycle.

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and many more. All of our robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. We are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

