RCG and CloudFit Software Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Secure AI & Autonomy Innovation for National Defense

LYNCHBURG, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RCG, a veteran-owned mission engineering firm leveraging patent-pending data contextualization technologies to power the next generation of autonomy and decision support systems, and CloudFit Software, Microsoft's 2025 Partner of the Year in Defense and Intelligence and a leader in secure cloud and compliance-driven managed services for federal agencies, today announced a strategic partnership to operationalize cutting-edge AI/ML and autonomy capabilities within secure, compliant environments through a novel data contextualization methodology.

Together, RCG and CloudFit are bridging a critical gap in the defense tech ecosystem: Capturing warfighter wisdom across multiple domains and environments through data contextualization, backed by CloudFit's hardened cloud infrastructure and deep expertise in CMMC, NIST, FedRAMP, and other federal compliance frameworks.

RCG specializes in identifying capability gaps and defining key requirements in real-world operational environments to rapidly develop mission-critical solutions. CloudFit delivers secure, compliant cloud environments that enable sensitive defense and intelligence workloads to operate without compromise. By integrating RCG's dynamic data contextualization methodology with CloudFit's secure-by-design cloud operations, the partnership delivers end-to-end solutions designed for warfighters, built for compliance, and engineered for scale.

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to innovate quickly while maintaining rigorous security and compliance standards," said Robert Rickard, CEO of RCG. "Partnering with CloudFit allows us to accelerate our mission engineering work into secure environments that support operational deployment at scale. With this team, we're not just helping warfighters define emerging requirements, we're delivering a critically important warfighting capability for both human learning as well as an appropriate data set for training complex mission autonomy and advanced AI systems of the future. This dataset does not exist in militaries today."

Rickard recently discussed the importance of contextualized mission data in advancing effective AI systems on the Mitchell Institute's Aerospace Advantage podcast, highlighting the national security implications of operationally grounded AI development. He has also expanded on these concepts in a recent video discussion exploring how contextualized mission data enables more effective AI and autonomy systems for national defense.

"Too many innovative capabilities stall between prototype and production because organizations lack a secure, compliant operational foundation," added Carroll Moon, CEO of CloudFit Software. "Our partnership with RCG changes that dynamic. We're not just hosting mission data, we're enabling advanced human learning. By embedding compliance and security into the DNA of the development lifecycle, we empower the Department of War to move faster, with confidence, and without sacrificing mission integrity."

This collaboration is poised to become a national asset, accelerating the delivery of adaptive, context-aware AI systems that enhance tactical decision-making, reduce cognitive load on operators, and ensure national security innovation thrives within the bounds of federal compliance.

About CloudFit Software

CloudFit Software provides secure cloud, cybersecurity, and compliance-driven managed services that enable government and commercial organizations to deploy and operate mission critical workloads safely and efficiently. To learn more about CloudFit Software, visit https://cloudfitsoftware.com/.

About RCG

RCG, Inc. is a veteran-owned mission engineering firm with over two decades of experience. RCG has developed novel methodologies to help customers understand and implement patent-pending data annotation capabilities in complex and dynamic environments. To learn more about RCG, Inc., visit https://www.rcginc-us.com/.

