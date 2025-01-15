RCI Recently Announced the Winners of its 2025 Awards and the Four Sunset World Group Resorts Are Among Them

In addition, Sunset Fishermen, Sunset Marina and Sunset Royal will receive the 2025 Excellence in Service award, an award that reflects the continued commitment to superior quality service, while Sunset Fishermen and Sunset Marina will be awarded the 2025 Premier All Inclusive award, a distinction that recognizes excellence in the all-inclusive plan offering.

These awards are given by RCI to its member resorts based on the evaluation made by its members of these resorts through a survey they receive upon returning home. This survey considers five quality criteria in which year after year the hotels of the Sunset World Group have obtained outstanding scores, a testament to the group's vision, the dedication of its staff and the leadership in creating exceptional experiences for its guests.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

Lucy Chale

Phone: + 52 998 287 3502

E mail: [email protected]

