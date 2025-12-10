Virtual Reality Resort Tour, Transforming the Sales Experience for Its New Isla Blanca Project

CANCÚN, Mexico, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset World Group proudly announces the launch of the region's first immersive Virtual Reality (VR) resort tour, a breakthrough innovation that transforms how future guests and members preview the highly anticipated Isla Blanca by Sunset World Project before its opening.

This cutting-edge VR experience allows users to step inside the future adults-only resort through an immersive 360º environment, exploring suites, pools, restaurants, and beachfront spaces in a realistic, interactive format. The tool elevates transparency in the pre-opening phase and sets a new benchmark for the vacation ownership and hospitality sectors in the Mexican Caribbean.

"This is an exciting moment not only for Sunset World but for the industry," said Orlanda Arroyo, Director of Innovation at Sunset World Group. "Many have tried to improve the sales tour experience, but our immersive VR approach truly transforms it. We've reduced time, minimized environmental impact, and created a more engaging process that lets our clients spend less time touring and more time enjoying our resorts."

Designed to enhance decision-making and strengthen guest confidence, the VR tour not only showcases the resort itself but also highlights the cultural richness and natural beauty of the region allowing users to understand the destination's unique essence from the very first moment.

Developed by YUPIX, a leader in immersive technology

The Virtual Reality tour was created by YUPIX, a pioneering company specializing in the development of immersive and interactive digital environments. Their expertise in crafting hyper-realistic virtual experiences made them the ideal partner to bring the Isla Blanca by Sunset World Project to life, ensuring that users can explore the resort with exceptional detail, fluid navigation, and a level of realism that significantly enhances the pre-opening sales and decision-making process.

Sustainability and Innovation from the Start

The Isla Blanca by Sunset World Project embodies the future of luxury eco-conscious travel. By replacing traditional physical mock-ups and printed materials with a virtual exploration platform, Sunset World Group significantly reduces material waste as well as the carbon footprint associated with transporting guests and teams for onsite previews during the pre-opening phase.

Grounded in sustainable and intelligent resource use, the resort has been designed with a deep awareness of the environmental challenges facing Isla Blanca. Every phase—design, construction, and future operation—integrates responsible practices that protect and honor the surrounding ecosystems.

A New Chapter for Adults-Only Luxury in the Caribbean

Set between the turquoise Caribbean Sea and the serene Chacmuchuc mangrove lagoon, Isla Blanca by Sunset World Project will soon emerge as an adults-only sanctuary that blends luxury, nature, and environmental responsibility.

With the unveiling of its immersive VR resort tour, Sunset World Group invites future guests, members, and travel professionals to experience the next era of hospitality innovation. This initiative brings the resort's vision to life while reinforcing the brand's long-standing commitment to sustainability, innovation, and authentic connection with the natural environment.

About Sunset World Group

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family-owned company founded by pioneers of Cancún's tourism industry. With more than 30 years of experience, the group is known for its passion for environmental conservation and its dedication to providing exceptional vacation experiences. All Sunset World properties are powered by clean, renewable energy from Mexican wind and geothermal sources, and the group continuously modernizes its programs and services to delight guests of all ages.

About YUPIX™

YUPIX™ is a world-class immersive sales platform that enables buyers to explore unbuilt real estate projects and experience the lifestyle long before construction begins. Through walkable, multi-user, guided, and emotionally engaging experiences, YUPIX™ helps developers and agents communicate their vision, elevate brand storytelling, and drive higher conversion rates.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences