RCLCO Fund Advisors Announce Promotion of Carter Smith and Mike Essig to Vice President

Both appointments will enhance strategic capability of RFA to advise growing institutional client base on investment strategy and portfolio management

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA) today announced the promotions of Carter Smith and Mike Essig to the position of Vice President.

"Carter and Mike are exemplars of RFA's core values, particularly in their clear commitment to adding value to our clients," said Taylor Mammen, Chief Executive Officer of RFA. "Each has become a valued advisor to our clients, a trusted mentor to our junior team, and a contributor to RFA's thought leadership and innovation. This promotion to Vice President recognizes the ways in which they are already contributing as valued advisors and mentors, and I am excited to see what they accomplish in the years to come!"

Carter Smith joined RFA in 2017, and currently underwrites real estate transactions throughout the U.S. on behalf of institutional clients, with an emphasis on multifamily, single-family rental, and self-storage. He manages a wide range of portfolio and asset management processes and also assists in managing client investments in real estate operating companies.

Prior to joining RFA, Carter was an Analyst at Jokake Companies, where he worked to identify business opportunities and perform due diligence on potential real estate and operating company acquisitions. Before that, he was an analyst at NewStar Financial, where he performed due diligence on senior debt investments in support of leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalizations, mergers, and acquisitions across a variety of industries. Carter graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Business Management from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Since 2019, Mike Essig has served as a Senior Associate at RFA, with a primary focus on investment underwriting and asset management for institutional client real asset portfolios. Mike works directly with joint venture partners on behalf of institutional investors to deploy capital in a variety of real estate asset classes. He also assists the firm in recruiting, training, and technology development efforts.

Prior to joining RFA, Mike was an Investment Analyst at Citymark Capital, a real estate private equity firm investing in multifamily properties across the U.S. Prior to joining Citymark, Mike interned at Carnegie Management and Development Corporation, a real estate development firm, where he focused on development underwriting, asset management, and property management. Mike received a BSBA in Finance from The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business.

RFA, an affiliate of national real estate consulting firm, RCLCO, has grown meaningfully during the past decade as global institutional investors seek independent, expert advice and implementation capabilities regarding their real estate portfolios. The firm builds upon RCLCO's decades of thought leadership and research to help develop real estate investment strategies, and implement these strategies through pacing planning, manager/asset sourcing and selection, and oversight of portfolios and assets.

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA)

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RCLCO Fund Advisors advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. With over $97 billion in real estate assets under advisement, RFA's diverse and experienced team offers a differentiated approach to real estate investing to address the unique challenges faced by institutional investors through its focus on demand-driven investing, real estate operations, and partnership alignment. Learn more at www.rclco.com/rfa

About RCLCO

RCLCO is the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, the public sector, and non-real estate companies and organizations seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. Our team leverages quantitative analytics and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 55 years and thousands of projects, RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO has offices in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and Washington, DC, and offers an array of consulting services across real estate economics and management consulting. Learn more at www.rclco.com.

