RDP Partners with Carolina Structural Systems to Boost Jobs & Forestry in Virginia

EMPORIA, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Development Partners LLC (RDP) invested $12 million in New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) to help Carolina Structural Systems (CSS) expand their operations to Emporia, Virginia. Expansion brings 58 new jobs, economic development, and growth to Virginia's forest products sector. NMTC investor for the project is Regions Bank.

"Rural Development Partners is honored to help Carolina Structural Systems bring quality accessible jobs to the region in addition to providing a strong boost to State and Regional forestry. The company's strong wages and training resources will present a highly attractive work option for Emporia and the surrounding area." – Dan Helgeson, Chief Executive Officer

New Markets Tax Credits Spur Economic Development with Catalytic Impacts for Southeast Virginia Post this

NMTCs will help construct and equip a new 53,480 SF manufacturing facility, strategically positioned to serve major markets spanning from Richmond, Virginia to Atlanta, Georgia. The expansion will solidify the footprint of regional forestry products while reinforcing their commitment to responsible growth and community partnership across the Southeast sector of the nation.

New Markets Tax Credits

Rural communities have faced decades of underinvestment, limiting infrastructure, workforce development, and capital access needs that support modern advanced manufacturing growth. New Markets Tax Credits enable transformative investments in facilities, create jobs, and training opportunities that provide long-term economic revitalization, attract follow-on investment, and reverse patterns of economic decline.

NMTCs were instrumental in Carolina Structural Systems' (CSS) decision to expand to Emporia. In addition to the economic boost their decision provides to this rural community, NMTCs will enable CSS to ramp up operations quickly, invest in employee training, and ensure the facility reaches full production capacity without delay. State, regional and local leaders are enthusiastic about the scale of long-term economic and community benefits envisioned for Emporia, Virginia, and the surrounding community.

"Carolina Structural Systems is proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Virginia and Greensville County. This location is strategically located between the growth in the area north of Raleigh, while giving us access to the Richmond Market. Once we decided that our Company's growth was going to be in this region, the folks involved with this project made Virginia an easy choice. All of us at Carolina Structural Systems are excited to get underway and the Greensville County Economic Development team have made us feel like part of their community while helping us navigate construction issues while providing real assistance in placing employees." – Dave Green, General Manager at Carolina Structural System

Carolina Structural Systems LLC

Founded in 2016, Carolina Structural Systems is an American-owned manufacturer of custom wood trusses and structural wood products, serving the residential and light commercial construction markets. Guided by its mission to deliver quality products, on time, at competitive prices, the Company integrates skilled craftsmanship and advanced design technology to create reliable, high-performance structural systems.

Rural Development Partners LLC

Rural Development Partners is a Community Development Entity with a national service area eligible to apply for an annual allocation of Federal New Markets Tax Credits. From 2004 through 2026, RDP has won fourteen NMTC awards from the US Treasury totaling $906.7 million. Funding has helped 59 businesses and nonprofits expand to provide quality jobs, economic impacts, and healthy food access in underserved communities. RDP seeks to serve and partner with businesses, non-profits, communities, and government entities that share their mission to build public-private partnerships for catalytic job growth and healthy food access in rural America. Learn more about RDP and the NMTC program by visiting our website, or social media platforms at Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Rural Development Partners