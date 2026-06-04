Rural Development Partners Invests in Western Smokehouse Expansion to Mexico, Missouri

MEXICO, Mo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Development Partners awarded New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation to Western Smokehouse Partners (WSP) in support of their expansion of operations to Mexico, Missouri. The expansion will create 377 new jobs and spur much needed economic development. Other NMTC partners include Heartland Renaissance Fund, Mid-City Community, and Capital One (Investor).

"Rural Development Partners is proud to partner with Western Smokehouse Partners as they bring quality jobs and an economic revival to the region. Western Smokehouse has a longstanding commitment to quality, growth, and community; we look forward to the impacts to come for this great rural community." – Dan Helgeson, CEO of Rural Development Partners

New Markets Tax Credits Bring Economic Revival to Underserved Rural Regions Post this

Project

New Markets Tax Credits were instrumental in WSP's decision to expand to this region, enabling them to accelerate the scale and timeline of expansion without delay, while creating many new quality jobs for this rural community ready for opportunity. WSP will renovate 300,000 SF of a 900,000 SF facility and equip 10 new lines to double production of healthy meat sticks and jerky. WSP meat snacks have seen a rapid growth in sales as they focus on quality meat with exceptional spices; avoiding the need for fillers found in other meat snack products. The Mexico facility is poised to accommodate future expansion creating a winning solution for the community and WSP for years to come.

"We are grateful for the partnership and support of Rural Development Partners in helping bring this project to life. At Western Smokehouse Partners, we are intentional about investing in communities where we can create meaningful, long-term opportunities. This expansion reflects our commitment to supporting local economies, creating quality jobs, and enhancing the lives of the people who live and work in the communities we serve." -Peter Sikorski, Chief Financial Officer

Western Smokehouse Partners

Western Smokehouse Partners is the industry leader in premium, better-for-you meat snacks in the private label and co-manufacturing sector. Their vision is to revolutionize the industry through innovation, technical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded in 1978, WSP has deep roots in the meet processing industry where they strive to set new industry standards, delivering exceptional products and driving growth for their customers and partners. WSP is proud to partner with family-owned meat processors to help farmers scale their business.

New Markets Tax Credits

Rural communities have faced decades of underinvestment, limiting infrastructure, workforce development, and capital access needs that support modern advanced manufacturing growth. NMTCs enable transformative investments in facilities, create jobs, and training opportunities that provide long-term economic revitalization, attract follow-on investment, and reverse patterns of economic decline.

Rural Development Partners LLC

Rural Development Partners is a Community Development Entity with a national service area eligible to apply for an annual allocation of Federal New Markets Tax Credits. From 2004 through 2026, RDP has won fourteen NMTC awards from the US Treasury totaling $906.7 million. Funding has helped 59 businesses and nonprofits expand to provide quality jobs, economic impacts, and healthy food access in underserved communities. RDP seeks to serve and partner with businesses, non-profits, communities, and government entities that share their mission to build public-private partnerships for catalytic job growth and healthy food access in rural America. Learn more about RDP and the NMTC program by visiting our website, or social media platforms at Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Rural Development Partners