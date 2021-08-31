RDS Logistics Group Deploys '100% Electric Vehicles' In Partnership With Toyota

The delivery of the EV fleet marks the first electric vehicle deployment at the Ontario facility since the two companies joined forces over 24 years ago in 1997.

"Adding these emissions-free vehicles to our fleet helps move us closer to achieving the carbon reduction goals laid out in Toyota's Challenge 2050," said Santos Bugarin, group manager, Parts Supply Chain Operations, Toyota Motor North America. "We're confident in the technology and capability of these new vehicles and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with RDS to achieve our common sustainability goals."

RDS Logistics Group exists to serve the community and cultivate a better tomorrow for us all. The purchase of their new Orange EVs will assist in propelling environmental protection efforts forward. As a company, RDS Logistics Group has committed to lead the way in reducing carbon emissions, and they look forward to rallying around a more sustainable future. Through decades of industry leadership and proprietary technology, RDS continues to grow, evolve, and develop strategic partnerships with companies that share similar visions.

"We are proud to inaugurate the use of Zero-Emissions yard spotters at Toyota's Ontario California facility and thereby contributing to Toyota's ambitious 2035 and 2050 clean air and renewable power initiatives," said Greg Stefflre, founder, RDS Logistics Group. "Building on this initiative, we are in the process of constructing an additional, greenfield Inland Empire facility that will utilize self-generated and stored solar power along with all-electric handling equipment and LEED qualified building and operating techniques. Toyota is a great business partner with whom to share our clean energy goals."

About RDS Logistics Group

RDS Logistics Group is a customer-centric partner who has excelled at moving businesses forward for over 40+ years. Today, RDS leads the way by providing exceptional services, seamless experiences, and breakthrough technology. Headquartered in Fontana, California, RDS is a leader in the logistics marketplace. Operations include Intermodal Drayage, Dedicated Trucking, Small Haul Trucking, Regional Trucking, Cross-Dock Services, Brokerage Services, and Yard Management. RDS consistently delivers better outcomes for customers by providing truth and transparency.

Please find more information on how RDS is rallying together for our environment and the transportation industry at https://rdsrally.com/why-rds-logistics/.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

