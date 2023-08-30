Reach your health and fitness goals with new Venu 3 GPS smartwatches from Garmin

Meet your personal on-wrist coach; Venu 3 is packed with personalized wellness insights, incredible fitness features and more

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Venu® 3 and Venu 3S GPS smartwatches designed to support every health and fitness goal. Featuring extensive fitness insights, beautiful AMOLED touchscreen displays and an impressive battery life, Venu 3 series is purpose-built to help users get a more complete picture of their health. It also includes new features for wheelchair users—letting them track pushes, follow wheelchair-specific workouts and more. Stay even more connected with Venu 3 series at home or on the go; a built-in speaker and microphone allow users to make and take phone calls or respond to text messages right from the wrist (when paired with a compatible Apple® or Android™ smartphone). Available in two sizes and comfortable enough to wear all day and night, Venu 3 series gets up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. And because users don't have to charge their watch every night, they can monitor health metrics 24/7 and receive a more holistic view of their stress, Body Battery™ and sleep with new personalized sleep coaching and nap detection.

"No matter what your health and fitness journey looks like, Venu 3 is ready to support you every step of the way. Whether your focus is on meaningful rest and relaxation, getting a good workout in, chasing your next PR at an upcoming race, or anything in between, the exciting new features on the Venu 3 series provide even more personalized data, making it easier to understand your body like never before." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

New features to love

Sleep coach: Receive a sleep score and personalized coaching for how much sleep is recommended and keep track of different sleep stages, naps and other key metrics such as Pulse Ox 1 and heart rate variability (HRV) status.

Automatically track or log naps to see how they may benefit the body and the suggested time and duration they should be. Body Battery improvements: Monitor energy levels throughout the day to find the best times for activity and rest. And get even more details and personal insights on how sleep, naps, daily activities and high stress specifically impact energy levels 2 .

Monitor energy levels throughout the day to find the best times for activity and rest. And get even more details and personal insights on how sleep, naps, daily activities and high stress specifically impact energy levels . Wheelchair mode: Track daily pushes and receive weight shift alerts plus wheelchair-specific sports apps and workouts. In creating these new features, the algorithms of some existing features were modified to enhance the meaningfulness of key insights for wheelchair users.

Track daily pushes and receive weight shift alerts plus wheelchair-specific sports apps and workouts. In creating these new features, the algorithms of some existing features were modified to enhance the meaningfulness of key insights for wheelchair users. Workout benefit and recovery time: Better understand how each workout affects the body and how much time is needed to recover to take on any fitness challenge.

Better understand how each workout affects the body and how much time is needed to recover to take on any fitness challenge. Rate of perceived exertion: Record how difficult a workout was and how it felt.

Record how difficult a workout was and how it felt. Interval creation: Build interval workouts for running and cycling activities right on the watch.

Build interval workouts for running and cycling activities right on the watch. Meditation activity: Follow guided meditation practices to help reduce stress, anxiety and more.

Follow guided meditation practices to help reduce stress, anxiety and more. Built-in speaker and microphone: Make and take calls right from the watch (when paired with a compatible smartphone) and use the smartphone's voice assistant to respond to text messages and more. Those with an Android phone can also view photo messages and respond to texts using the on-watch keyboard.

Make and take calls right from the watch (when paired with a compatible smartphone) and use the smartphone's voice assistant to respond to text messages and more. Those with an Android phone can also view photo messages and respond to texts using the on-watch keyboard. Two font sizes: Choose between a small or larger font size to view smart notifications, workout data and more with greater ease.

For health gurus

Loaded with extensive health and wellness stats, Venu 3 series is ready to help keep users going strong. And with days of battery life, users don't have to worry about charging their watch every night, meaning they can have access to certain health features 24/7. Day or night, Venu 3 series can track heart rate2, respiration, Pulse Ox, stress and Body Battery energy levels. While sleeping, Venu 3 series will monitor heart rate variability to provide users with a deeper understanding of their overall health and will also track those "zzz's" while traveling and offer personalized tips to help reduce jet lag.

For fitness fanatics

With more than 30 built-in sports apps, users can track the ways they move—from walking and running to cycling, pool swimming, activities for wheelchair users and more. Venu 3 series even lets users follow preloaded animated workouts for strength, HIIT, Pilates and yoga right from the watch. Plus, users can create their own step-by-step workouts from more than 1,600 exercises in the Garmin Connect™ app and send them directly to the watch. For those looking to train for a 5K or something a bit longer, free Garmin Coach adaptive training plans can help users prepare. In addition to keeping tabs on daily steps, calories burned and floors climbed, Venu 3 series can track moderate and vigorous intensity minutes, VO2 max during a run or bike ride and cycling power in watts (when paired with a compatible power meter or indoor bike).

For life on the go

Stay connected – even while on the go – with Venu 3 series. In addition to making and taking calls directly from the watch, Venu 3 series lets users receive emails, texts and alerts when paired with their compatible smartphone. Safety and tracking features help provide peace of mind by sending a message with the user's live location to chosen emergency contacts if they feel unsafe or if an incident is detected3. While out and about, Garmin Pay™ contactless payments let users breeze through certain checkout lines or transit systems4. Users can also download songs and playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music and Deezer (subscription required) for phone-free listening. What's more, users can download apps, watch faces and more from the Connect IQ™ Store right on the watch, or find more options in the smartphone app.

Featuring a lightweight, stainless steel bezel and silicone band, Venu 3 is available in whitestone/silver and black/slate while Venu 3S comes in pebble gray/slate, sage gray/silver, French gray/soft gold, dust rose/soft gold and ivory/soft gold. Available now, Venu 3 series has a suggested retail price of $449.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Committed to developing wearables and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminfitness on social, or follow our blog.

1 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox is not available in all countries.

2 Activity tracking accuracy.

3 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety

4 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Venu are registered trademarks and Body Battery, Garmin Connect, Garmin Pay and Connect IQ are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Amazon Music and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

