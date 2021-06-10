Reaching More People, One Ride at a Time with Concierge Ride Management

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is estimated that roughly 3.6 million people, annually, forgo non-urgent or elective medical appointments due to a lack of reliable transportation1. Some of the most vulnerable and at-risk populations face this serious barrier to accessing healthcare services, often hindering people from getting preventative and routine medical care. One Call, a leader in care coordination for the workers' compensation industry, is quickly expanding its non-emergent medical transportation (NEMT) footprint, through its One Call Government Solutions subsidiary, to serve Medicare and Medicaid members and get them to their healthcare appointments.

"One Call understands the critical role transportation plays in a person's overall health and wellbeing. We are meeting this need with our tailored, high-touch, quality care experience, from door-to-door," said Adam Beam, SVP Growth and Strategy at One Call. "Leveraging more than 25 years of experience coordinating care for injured workers, we are further extending our offering to improve member experience and positively impact cost savings nationwide."

As one of the leaders of NEMT solutions for health plans and workers' compensation, One Call's deep industry knowledge and experience shaped concierge-level ride management for Medicare and Medicaid members. With these beneficiaries expected to increase from 59 million to 80 million by 20302, One Call's NEMT solution provides direct access to national provider networks, real-time trip scheduling, and management and issue resolution while maintaining an acute focus on members' care management.

"Offering the right care at the right time, to all of our customers is our number one priority. We realize the ramifications that missed appointments have on patients and on the health care system. Our solutions are designed to streamline access to providers, driving down appointment no-show rates, and decreasing costly health care expenses," said Will Smith, Chief Growth Officer at One Call.

With health plans shifting their focus to value-based care solutions, more are turning to One Call to ensure that the most vulnerable populations have access to basic transportation. "One Call is prepared to meet the increased demands by delivering responsive, affordable, first-class services to all its members and clients," notes Beam.

On June 1, One Call continued the expansion of its NEMT footprint, partnering with two Medicaid health plans in Texas, providing medical transportation for over 400,000 Medicaid members that participate in various programs such as STAR, STAR Kids, and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). To date, One Call, through its One Call Government Solutions subsidiary, serves approximately 1,200,000 members and 14 Medicaid/Medicare clients in 10 states, including Texas, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, and Georgia. With health plan partnerships pending with the state of Ohio and other states, One Call's medical transportation will serve approximately 1,500,000 members by July 2021. To meet our growing business in this field, we're opening a call center in Louisiana, which is expected to be operational in early 2022.

To learn more about One Call's tailored Medicare and Medicaid transportation solutions, visit https://onecallcm.com/who-we-serve/non-emergency-medical-transport/.

About One Call Government Solutions

One Call Government Solutions timely and efficiently connects Medicaid and Medicare patients with high quality provider networks across a multitude of health care services. Our foundation is built on an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and value-based care. For more information and the latest news, visit us at onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), Facebook (@onecallcm) and Twitter (@onecallcm).

Media Contacts: Jessica Taft

One Call, Vice President, Marketing & Branding

[email protected]

SOURCE One Call

