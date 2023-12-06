Reading School District Partners with Zum to Enhance Student Transportation

READING, Pa., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading School District has announced plans to enter into a five-year transportation contract with Zūm, a leader in modern student transportation, to operate 64 school bus routes.

The partnership reflects the district's commitment to elevating safety, efficiency, and sustainability in student transit, while also minimizing costs. RSD joins a roster of school districts—including the Los Angeles Unified School District, San Francisco Unified School District, and Seattle Public Schools—that are partnering with Zum for enhanced transportation solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Zum to ensure safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation for our students," said Dr. Jennifer Murray, RSD Superintendent. "Prioritizing the safety of Reading's students during their commutes is our top priority, and Zum brings innovative solutions to elevate our service standards within the school community. We look forward to seeing the impact this partnership will have."

Zum's state-of-the-art buses prioritize advanced safety features and family-focused service. The Zum app empowers parents with driver profiles, real-time tracking, and status notifications, while enabling efficient route monitoring for administrators. Additionally, Zum provides RSD staff with real-time data and performance reports, facilitating transparent, data-driven decisions regarding student transportation.

Additionally, Zum's partnership with RSD focuses on immediate cost savings and efficiency. The bus depot will be located within Reading city limits, allowing more efficient, cost-effective transportation for students and reducing the time buses are on the road without student passengers.

"These state-of-the-art buses not only enhance safety measures, but also promise significant cost savings for the district," said Christopher Barff, RSD Transportation Director. "We are excited to begin this journey with Zum, fostering a more efficient transportation system for our students and families."

Zum is also committed to working with RSD to develop a plan to transition the entire school bus fleet to electric in the next five years.

"Reading School District prioritizes the health, safety and equity of its diverse student population, and Zum shares these core values," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We are delighted to partner with the district to provide enhanced transportation service, and look forward to working with the district to create a healthier, sustainable community for students and drivers through the transition of their school bus fleet to electric over the next five years."

