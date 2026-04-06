Ready for Spring Yard Projects? Kill Your Weeds, Not Your Wi-Fi

Truvista Fiber Reminds Homeowners – Call 811 Before You Dig

CHESTER, S.C., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Spring weather arrives, that weekend yard project you're planning could make your family very happy or accidentally cut off internet service for an entire block if gardeners don't take a few precautions.

As part of National Safe Digging Month, this April Truvista Fiber is reminding customers to take one simple but critical step before starting any outdoor digging project: contact 811. Calling or submitting a request online before digging helps protect yard workers' safety, underground infrastructure and prevents unnecessary service interruptions.

"Calling 811 before you dig is free, easy and helps keep your services running without interruption," said Mike Petty, Truvista Fiber Chief Operations Officer. "It's a small step that protects your safety, property, your relationship with your neighbors. No one is happy when the connectivity they rely on every day is disrupted."

From planting trees and installing fences to mailbox replacements and landscaping projects, even small jobs can accidentally damage buried lines. Homeowners can avoid those costly problems by requesting utility locates at least three business days in advance . Safe digging protects not only fiber infrastructure, but also electric, gas, water and other essential utilities.

Truvista Fiber partners with state 811 services to ensure underground utilities are properly marked before digging begins. Once a request is submitted, professional locators identify and mark the approximate location of buried lines, allowing customers to dig safely and confidently.

To learn more about safe digging practices or to submit a locate request, customers can dial 811 or visit their state's 811 website before starting any digging project.

About Truvista Fiber

Truvista Fiber, a leading regional provider of internet, voice, video, and security services, has proudly served communities across South Carolina and Georgia for more than 125 years. With a rich history of innovation and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Truvista Fiber continues to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.truvista.net.

SOURCE Truvista Fiber