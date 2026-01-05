READY MIX DRIVERS AT SRM GLASGOW JOIN TEAMSTERS

Drivers Overcome Intense Anti-Union Campaign for Respect and Job Protections

GLASGOW, Ky., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete ready mix drivers at SRM Concrete in Glasgow, Kentucky, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 89. The drivers organized to address longstanding workplace concerns that were ignored by management, including a lack of respect, issues with pay progression and seniority, and the need for job security.

"SRM Concrete is one of the nation's leading ready mix producers, but management is so blinded by greed that they resorted to union-busting," said Avral Thompson, President of Local 89 and Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "Our new brothers and sisters showed courage throughout this campaign, and we proudly welcome them to the union."

Since organizing began in September, SRM management has engaged in a variety of illegal anti-union tactics against the drivers, including cutting the hours of employees during organizing and threatening to withhold bonuses from employees who joined the Teamsters. In response, Local 89 has filed multiple unfair labor practice charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board citing the coercive statements and actions taken by SRM as well as the company's refusal to recognize the union.

"Despite the intense anti-union campaign from management, SRM Glasgow drivers displayed tremendous fortitude and never gave up on becoming Teamsters," said Wes Odle, an organizer for Local 89. "We are prepared to continue filing charges against SRM as long as they continue to intimidate our members and ignore our union."

"Being a ready mix driver is a dangerous job, and we deserve to be treated with respect for putting our safety on the line for this company," said Casey Spears, a ready mix driver at SRM Glasgow. "As Teamsters, we now have the support we need to take this fight to management head on. We look forward to bargaining with the company on our first union contract."

Teamsters Local 89 proudly represents over 20,000 workers in Kentucky and Southern Indiana across dozens of industries such as trucking, shipping and logistics, warehousing, gaming, and grocery. For more information, go to teamsters89.com.

