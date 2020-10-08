Ready, Set, Bake! King's Hawaiian Celebrates 70 Years By Teaming Up With Auli'i Cravalho And No Kid Hungry To Launch Charity Bake Sale Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks 70 years since King's Hawaiian opened its first bakery on the Big Island and began its tradition of sharing the Hawaiian Way. To celebrate this milestone 70th anniversary, King's Hawaiian is honoring those early days back when the company gained notoriety by donating their irresistibly delicious bread to local schools and charities to help raise needed funds. Inspired by these charitable beginnings, King's Hawaiian is proud to partner with No Kid Hungry to launch "A (French) Toast to Breakfast," a campaign helping to provide up to half a million meals to kids in need this season and beyond*.

"A (French) Toast to Breakfast" is a delicious twist on traditional Pancake Breakfast Fundraisers and features irresistibly delicious French Toast creations made with King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Sliced Bread and Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread, the same bread used for fundraising 70 years ago. Now, King's Hawaiian is bringing its Aloha Spirit across America by teaming up with Bake Sale for No Kid Hungry, a national effort that encourages volunteers to host bake sales in their communities to support No Kid Hungry. The first 700 participants will receive specialized guides and toolkits to help plan their event, signature King's Hawaiian French Toast recipes and the opportunity to receive complimentary King's Hawaiian products when they sign up to host a bake sale!

"It was my father that began the King's Hawaiian legacy of sharing the Hawaiian Way within our community, including helping schools and charities with their local fundraisers. Today, as many as one in four children in the United States could face hunger, I'm proud to celebrate our anniversary and continue that legacy by helping to provide up to half a million meals to kids in need," said Mark Taira, CEO, King's Hawaiian. "I'm also excited to share that families in neighborhoods across America can get involved too! If they host a bake sale between November 16 and November 23, we'll match the money they raise dollar for dollar, making their donation go even further!**"

To help spread the word and show how easy it is to get involved, King's Hawaiian has also partnered with actress, singer and fellow Hawaiian Auli'i Cravalho to encourage people across the country to pick up their spatulas in support of No Kid Hungry.

"I'll always call Hawaii my home, and giving back is the Hawaiian Way, so I am excited to partner with King's Hawaiian to celebrate their anniversary in a way that will make a positive impact on so many lives," said Auli'i Cravalho. "I love that anyone can help make a difference by hosting their own French toast fundraiser in their hometown, whether it's online or a socially distanced outdoor event. It's a fun way to support No Kid Hungry while spreading Aloha Spirit to friends, families and neighbors with delicious French Toast dishes baked with love."

The best French Toast is made with soft and fluffy King's Hawaiian bread, and bake sale participants can help raise money for No Kid Hungry by selling 'onolicious breakfast dishes such as:

Apple Crumble French Toast Cups: French Toast goes bite-sized in these irresistibly delicious breakfast creations that feature cubes of custard-soaked King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread topped with a mouthwatering crumb topping and baked to golden brown perfection.

French Toast goes bite-sized in these irresistibly delicious breakfast creations that feature cubes of custard-soaked King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread topped with a mouthwatering crumb topping and baked to golden brown perfection. Coconut French Toast with Caramelized Pineapples: Inspired by the flavors of Hawaii , this twist on French Toast features perfectly toasted King's Hawaiian Sliced Bread sprinkled with shredded coconut, smothered in caramelized pineapples and drizzled with sweet maple syrup.

King's Hawaiian encourages participants to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including considering hosting outdoor bake sales or online fundraisers featuring contactless delivery style drop-offs of their baked goods. To learn more about King's Hawaiian, including how you can host your very own "A (French) Toast to Breakfast" fundraiser through Bake Sale for No Kid Hungry, visit www.KingsHawaiian.com. Additionally, you can find King's Hawaiian on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

* $1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

** Up to $25,000.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods including hamburger buns, hot dog buns, sandwich bread and more. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

