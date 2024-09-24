Toyota GAZOO Racing Available 8-Speed Direct Automatic Transmission Added Along with the 6-Speed Manual Transmission

New Premium Plus Grade Available for Model Year 2025

2025 GR Corolla Increases Engine Torque to 295 lb.-ft.

Launch Control Adopted for Powerful Acceleration

Suspension Enhancements Add Stability When Cornering

Redesigned Front Bumper for Added Cooling Components and Aerodynamics

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing Starting at $38,860*

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GR Corolla line up is expanding for model year 2025 with the addition of the of the available 8-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) with paddle shifters. Now there is an option for both hardcore enthusiasts who enjoy the thrill of a manual transmission and those who'd rather focus on dynamic handling in the automatic transmission.

Ready to Hit the Streets: The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla Adds New Direct Automatic Transmission Option and More

Developed and inspired by track driving, the GR Corolla has been tested by rally and racing drivers on some of the most complex courses in the world like the Fuji International Speedway. Through their development efforts, the GR team increased engine torque on the GR Corolla from 273 lb.-ft. to 295 lb.-ft. – matching that of the 2023 Morizo special edition. For 2025, the suspension has also been retuned resulting in epic cornering in a vehicle that is sure to impress.

Changes have also been made to the front bumper to accommodate new available cooling components like an optional sub-radiator and an Automatic Transmission Fluid cooler (only on the DAT). These additions help provide additional cooling performance while simultaneously retaining aerodynamic performance.

The 2025 Toyota GR Corollas are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships this Fall with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $38,860.*

*MSRP Excludes Dealer Processing and Handling fee of $1,135. All prices are subject to change.

GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission

In designing the available 8-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT), Toyota focused on achieving the fastest possible downshift speed. Optimized for sporty driving, the DAT control software delicately senses the way the driver steps on the brakes and operates the accelerator. With these inputs, it anticipates when gear shifting is optimal even before changes in vehicle behavior occur, achieving a gear selection that reflects the driver's intentions and, thus, leads to shifting that is similar to that of professional drivers.

The DAT allows drivers to focus more on acceleration/braking and steering maneuvers, so drivers may be able to drive faster if they decide to hit the track. As a result, it opens up possibilities for a wider range of drivers to enjoy sports track driving.

The Toyota GR development team used circuit and rally driving courses as a basis for setting the DAT's close gear ratio. Increasing the number of gears from six to eight allows the transmission to have closer ratios and helps maximize delivery of engine power and torque to the wheels and enables optimal performance. Even casual highway driving has an energetic feel, due to the eight-speed transmission optimizing RPMs while at cruising speeds.

During track testing, the system proved to be impressive, helping to secure speedy lap times. To address issues including the vulnerability of automatic systems to heat damage and the need to balance high shift speed with drivability, GR engineers carried out repeated materials and software revisions. The testing process included TGR World Rally Team drivers putting it through its paces on different surfaces, including snow-covered roads in Finland. The unit was also used in the Japan Rally Championship, the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Rally Challenge and the Super Taikyu Series.

There are four drive modes on the GR Corolla: Sport, Normal, ECO and Custom. The DAT was tuned specifically for the Sport drive mode. It was tested and driven all over the world, including race circuits to ensure exciting performance and maximize the driving potential.

Six-Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission

The 2025 GR Corolla also comes available with a six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission with rev matching that is turned on with a push of a button placed in front of the shifter.

For 2025, the clutch system has been updated to focus on providing a snappier clutch pedal operation feel. Particularly on the pedal return stroke, the clutch characteristics have been tuned for excellent controllability even with quick starts and half-clutch operation.

High Power and Dynamic Traction

For 2025, all GR Corolla models are powered by the turbocharged G16E-GTS 1.6 liter 3-cylinder turbo engine. The high-power engine outputs 300 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase in torque from the previous model year. High-strength engine components and a turbocharger also help the GR Corolla bring on the most thrilling ride.

To keep the higher engine output and DAT at an optimal temperature for performance, an automatic transmission fluid cooler comes standard on DAT models. For drivers who may be interested in even greater cooling capability, a sub-radiator is available as a factory-installed option on the Premium grade and standard on the new Premium Plus Grade.

Always searching for ways to improve, the GR team tested the GR Corolla with the same approach used when developing a race car for the Super Taikyu (also known as the Japanese Endurance Race). During testing on the Fuji International Speedway, the engineers wanted to improve traction during hard cornering, so they added rebound springs to the front and rear suspension to suppress inner wheel lift during energetic dynamic driving. The rear coils and stabilizers were also improved to help boost ground contact, response, and controllability.

The trailing arm mounting point, which is the rotation center of the rear axle, has been raised to reduce rear squat during acceleration. This has helped reduce the change of vehicle posture, enhancing the drive force response when the accelerator is pressed. It also helps enable a stable cornering posture.

At the heart of the GR Corolla is the rally racing developed GR-FOUR All-Wheel-Drive system. Developed in collaboration with the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team, it delivers exceptional levels of traction and control by optimizing drive power to each wheel. With the twist of a dial, the driver can select Normal, Gravel or Track AWD modes to adjust front/rear wheel torque distribution. Normal mode adjusts the front/rear torque distribution to 60:40 for everyday driving. Gravel adjusts the distribution to 50:50 to help deliver maximum traction. Track mode adjusts distribution by continuously varying the drive force distribution from front-focused 60:40 to rear-focused 30:70 based on the driver's input and vehicle status.

Front and rear Torsen® Limited-Slip Rear Differentials (LSD) are standard on the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla, offering enhanced cornering performance and grip with control of left and right-hand drive torque distribution on the front and rear axles.

Launch control has also been adopted for 2025 on the DAT models, helping to enable a powerful acceleration off the line. Launch control is an advanced assistance system in Toyota GR Corolla DAT models that helps drivers accelerate quickly from a stationary position. It works by maintaining a set engine RPM, allowing the car to build power before the driver engages the throttle. Launch control is designed to maximize traction and power while minimizing the time it takes to accelerate. Launch control is intended to be used for track driving.

Hot Hatch, Good Looks

The new GR Corolla has received a front bumper redesign to help improve the balance of cooling and aerodynamic performance. This redesign makes room for a radiator, intercooler, brake ducts, an available sub-radiator, and an available automatic transmission fluid cooler behind the front bumper.

The brake ducts have been improved so that air is drawn in more effectively. An air curtain construction has been adopted which creates an inward airflow at the top of the tire to draw in air flowing from the front along the side. Turbulence around the tire is suppressed so that the air flows smoothly rearward, contributing to enhanced handling stability. Also to help with cooling, a sub-radiator is a new available option for 2025 to help the engine cooling performance which can extend the time that the vehicle can be continuously driven.

For model year 2025, the GR Corolla will be available in three grades: the well-equipped Core Grade, the impressive Premium Grade and the aggressive, new for MY2025, Premium Plus Grade. Built on the TNGA-C platform, the GR Corolla has a low center of gravity with wide tread tires mounted to cast alloy 18-inch gloss black wheels on the Core and Premium grades and 18-inch matte black wheels on the Premium Plus. All GR Corolla models wear Michelin® Pilot Sport® 4 tires 235/40R18.

The new Premium Plus grade adds standard features that enthusiasts have come to know and love on previous special editions like the forged carbon fiber roof, the beloved vented bulge hood and matte black wheels. Head-Up Display also comes standard on the Premium Plus grade allowing drivers to check their speed, see warning indicators and turn-by-turn navigation while also paying attention to the road ahead.

Exterior color options include Black, Ice Cap, Heavy Metal and Supersonic Red.

Impressive Connected Technology

Behind the GR Corolla's steering wheel is a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with customizable settings, and in the center of the dash is the Toyota Audio Multimedia system with an eight-inch touchscreen. The Toyota Audio Multimedia system offers a user experience with touch and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant through an available Drive Connect* trial or subscription, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

The cloud-based native navigation system offered through an available Drive Connect* trial or subscription allows for real-time Over the Air updates for mapping with Google POI data integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability.

Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity and supports standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android AutoTM compatibility. The 30 day/3 GB Wi-Fi Connect* trial offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices by turning the GR Corolla into an AT&T Hotspot*, and it also offers the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to your vehicle with Integrated Streaming.

The GR Corolla also offers a host of additional Connected Services. A Safety Connect* trial of up to 10 years includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. A Service Connect* trial of up to 10 years provides drivers with the capability of receiving Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders.

All DAT models include a 1-year trial for Remote Connect* which provides remote door unlock capability, vehicle status notifications, a guest driver monitor and remote start on DAT models.

*4G Network-dependent.

Safety & Convenience

The GR Corolla comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) standard. This safety suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: Detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

Detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. Lane Tracing Assist : When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

: When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane. Road Sign Assist: Uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. Road Sign Assist provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display.

Uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. Road Sign Assist provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display. Automatic High Beams: The Automatic High Beams are designed to help you see more clearly at night at speeds above 21 mph. The Automatic High Beams system is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly.

The automatic transmission models will add:

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Proactive Driving Assist: Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves.

For complete details on Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, please visit Toyota.com/safety-sense.

Three Grades Ready for the Road

The 2025 GR Corolla will be available in three grades. Standard features across all grades include Toyota Audio Multimedia with 8-inch Touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with customizable layout, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Key Core Grade features include:

GR logoed fabric sport seats

Functional fender and rear fascia aero vents

18-inch 15-spoke Cast Alloy Wheel with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 Tires

4 Tires Sports-Tuned Suspension

Aggressive Front & Rear Bumpers Styling

Brake cooling ducts

GR-FOUR stamped side rockers and wide-fender flares

Available colors include Ice Cap, Black, and Supersonic Red

Front and Rear Limited Slip Torsen Differentials and red "GR" calipers.

The GR Corolla Premium grade includes everything on the Core grade plus:

GR logoed Brin Naub® Suede-trimmed seats with gray stitching

JBL® Premium Audio (8 speakers) and Qi-compatible wireless charger

Dual zone automatic climate control

Heated Steering Wheel and Front Heated Seats

Front and rear parking sensors

Gloss-black front grille and rear bumper lower cover with functional air vents

Available colors include Ice Cap, Heavy Metal, Black, and Supersonic Red.

The new for model year 2025, the Premium Plus grade includes everything on the Premium grade plus:

Forged carbon fiber roof

Bulge hood and functional gloss black air vents

Sub radiator

Matte black wheels

Head-Up Display

GR logoed Brin Naub Suede-trimmed seats with red stitching





Pricing*

Model # Grade Base MSRP 6280 Core 8-Speed A/T $40,860 6281 Core 6-Speed M/T $38,860 6286 Premium 8-Speed A/T $43,440 6287 Premium 6-Speed M/T $41,440 6288 Premium Plus 8-Speed A/T $47,515 6289 Premium Plus 6-Speed M/T $45,515



*MSRP Excludes Dealer Processing and Handling fee of $1,135. All prices are subjected to change.

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Purchase of a 2025 GR Corolla comes with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). GR Corolla original owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

NASA membership, including 1-day High Performance Driving Event, expires 1 year from Toyota GR vehicle purchase date. High performance driving involves risk of personal injury, death and damage to your vehicle. Check your insurance coverage and warranty for terms of coverage. Restrictions apply. See Toyota GR NASA/HPDE for details.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty. GR Corolla also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.

