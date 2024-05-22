Ready to Hit the Water for a Summer of Fun? Life Time Offers its Golden Rule for Swim Safety - 25:10

Enjoy a safe, entertaining summer with these essential swim safety tips

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether enjoying your favorite pool, lake or river this summer, a safety-first mentality is where it begins. Life Time (NYSE: LTH), offers several safety tips, including the most important 25:10 rule. This means if a child can't swim a standard 25-meter pool length without stopping, a parent or guardian must always be within 10 feet and, preferably, be right in the water with them.

"Every month across our athletic country clubs, we teach more than 30,000 people crucial swim safety skills through our swim lessons and clinics," said Alicia Kockler, Life Time's Senior Vice President of Kids and Aquatics. "Among the most critical safety steps you can take are maintaining direct eye contact with your kids at all times when they're in the water and ensuring they've taken swim lessons."

Other key safety tips from Life Time's Swim team include:

Swim Lessons – Kids may start lessons as early as four months old at Life Time. The younger they start, the more likely they are to excel and be confident in the water. Because Life Time pools are zero-depth entry and have in-pool benches, islands, and floatation tools, children seamlessly move from hands-on instructor support to independent movement as they progress. Instructors work with each swimmer individually to help them progress when they're ready. Learn more about Life Time's swim programs in this article.

Life Time is gearing up for another busy pool season at its more than 170 athletic country clubs across North America. With more than 500 outdoor and indoor pools and 30+ years of aquatics expertise, the Company certifies more lifeguards than any other business through StarGuard ELITE.

When swim time is over, kids and families can extend their fun for the entire summer with Kids studio classes, music, art, Parents Night Out, Kids Camps and much more. Additional information about Life Time's Kids and Aquatics programs is available here.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 39,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

