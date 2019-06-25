Reagan Companies Recieves Marshberry's 2nd Annual Max Performer Award

When selecting the winner for the 2019 MAX Performer award MarshBerry considered the challenges faced by many agencies in the insurance industry such as generating new business, retaining top talent and navigating the technology field as it is ever-changing.

"Reagan Companies is an excellent example of a firm that has invested heavily in leadership development, creating service standards, and hiring, training, and retaining production staff to grow and perpetuate its business over the last 90 years," said John M. Wepler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MarshBerry. "Clients trust Reagan Companies to be an adviser and partner. They trust the firm to guide them through business challenges and to help protect the health and welfare of their employees and families. This is one of the reasons why they are the 2019 MarshBerry MAX Performer."

"As a Connect partner since 2003, Reagan Companies has thrived in the peer exchange environment that MarshBerry has cultivated. Not only have we had support from their leadership team, but we've been able to learn and grow from those like-minded firms in our Strategic Issues Group," said Mike Reagan, President, Reagan Companies. "All of our hard work has culminated in our firm being named the second annual MAX Performer national winner and leading the pack in areas beyond just our financial performance. I'm extremely proud of what our firm has achieved and what is on the horizon for us."

Along with recognizing Reagan Companies, MarshBerry is also pleased to recognize the following 2019 Regional Winners:

Southeast Region: Starke Agency, Inc., Montgomery, AL

West Region: CCIG, Greenwood Village, CO

Midwest Region: Associated Agencies, Inc., Rolling Meadows, IL

Southeast Region: HealthSure Insurance Services, Inc., Austin, TX

MarshBerry's MAX Performer program was created to help firms grow. The 2019 MAX Performer winners receive support inclusive of advertising to THEIR prospects as well as a comprehensive suite of marketing tools that they can use to share this achievement with their clients, prospects and employee recruits. MAX Performer winners do not need to be current clients to win.

Independent insurance agents and brokers can find out if they might be a MAX Performer by taking our quick online assessment at www.MarshBerry.com/MAX.

About Reagan Companies

Reagan Companies is an independent insurance agency offering a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions to protect you from the unexpected. We don't just sell insurance. We work closely with clients to help them make important and informed decisions every day when it comes to protection and their future. We offer comprehensive insurance solutions in New York State and beyond.

Learn more at reaganinsurance.com.

About MarshBerry

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry's primary objective is to help insurance agents, national brokers, private equity firms, banks & credit unions, insurance carriers and specialty distributors as they work to maximize their value through our industry-specific services that include: Merger & Acquisition Advisory*, Financial Consulting, Talent Acquisition, Sales Performance, Intellectual Capital and Connect – our Peer Exchange Network. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com/Max.

*Securities offered though MarshBerry Capital, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc. 28601 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 400, Woodmere OH 44122, 440-354-3230

