Survey: Shoppers Choose Real Christmas Trees for the Scent, the Experience, and the Joy

HOWELL, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey1 from the Real Christmas Tree Board unwraps what inspires people to choose a real Christmas tree and what "newcomers" to the magic of a real Christmas tree – as well as returning buyers – can expect as they bring one home this holiday season.

85% of survey respondents agree that real Christmas trees bring joy to everyone who sees and smells them.

"This year's survey shows that people treasure the unmistakable scent and the entire experience that comes with a real Christmas tree," said Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board. "Whether it's a cherished tradition or you're eager to try something new, shoppers can look forward to the delight of finding their perfect real Christmas tree."

Scent and experience bring joy

In this year's survey, 85% of respondents indicate that real Christmas trees bring joy to everyone

who sees and smells them. In fact, the scent of a real Christmas tree tops the list as a reason to choose the real thing this year. Unified by the season-defining scent of Christmas trees, the majority of survey respondents indicate the scent of a real Christmas tree makes their home feel festive (89%), enhances their holiday experience (85%) and is relaxing (84%).

Plus, a real Christmas tree is more than just a decoration. It's an opportunity to have an experience with loved ones. In fact, respondents ranked "making memories with my family" as the second most appealing reason to have a real Christmas tree, right after scent.

As always, there's a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one

Last year, 98% of survey respondents found a tree they loved, and 91% reported no problem locating a place nearby to purchase their tree.2 Consumers can expect plenty of choices this year as well.

Additionally, according to the board's grower survey released last month3, 84% of growers said they do not plan to raise wholesale prices, including those who may lower them. While the price that a consumer will pay varies and is set by retailers, 90% of respondents who purchased a real Christmas tree last year said the price they paid was worth it.2

Gray is thrilled that shoppers continue to have a great retail experience, adding: "Given the strong supply, and many convenient locations to shop, it's a wonderful time to make a real Christmas tree part of your family's holiday tradition."

The joy is worth the switch

Those considering a real Christmas tree for the first time this year can be encouraged by the positively twinkling survey responses from those who made the switch last year.

Nearly all who switched said they enjoyed the experience, and almost nine in 10 wished they had made the switch to a real Christmas tree sooner. In addition, 90% said they hope their children will continue to experience the joy of having a real tree for years to come.

As for what's motivating first-time buyers this year, the top reasons include wanting to try something different (42%), the desire to create a more authentic holiday experience (37%), and real trees providing a unique scent that they enjoy (36%).

The switch is safe for the environment

Just like pumpkins for Halloween, real Christmas trees are grown to be harvested, and they're 100% recyclable and biodegradable.

"Those who are new to real Christmas trees can be assured that they are a sustainable crop, backed by generations of committed farmers," said Gray. "Growers are stewards of their land, and for every tree harvested, they plant at least one new tree."

Convenient ways to shop and learn more

Real Christmas trees are available nationwide at choose-and-cut farms, seasonal lots, garden centers, home improvement stores, and other local retailers. Shoppers are encouraged to check in advance with their preferred retailer for hours, pricing, and tree species availability. They can start their search by visiting RealChristmasTrees.com for a special retail locator, a guide to the different kinds of real Christmas trees, care tips, and more.

