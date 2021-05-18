Real Estate Economist Dr. Peter Linneman to Serve as Economic Advisor to Capital Square

RICHMOND, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that it has appointed Peter Linneman, Ph.D., a leading real estate economist, as economic advisor to the firm.

"Capital Square is pleased to announce that Dr. Peter Linneman, the nation's preeminent real estate economist, has been engaged as an external economic advisor," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "Dr. Linneman literally wrote the book on real estate and we are pleased to have him as a resource as we shape our investment strategies."

Dr. Linneman brings more than 40 years of experience to his role at Capital Square. Throughout his career, he has earned accolades from around the world, including Pension Real Estate Association's prestigious James A. Graaskamp Award for Real Estate Research, Wharton's Zell-Lurie Real Estate Center's Lifetime Achievement Award, Realty Stock Magazine's Special Achievement Award, one of the "25 Most Influential People in Real Estate" by Realtor Magazine and one of The New York Observer's "100 Most Powerful People in New York Real Estate."

"Capital Square is a data-driven real estate firm, making investment decisions based on the data and proprietary research," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer. "For example, based on Dr. Linneman's research before the COVID-19 pandemic, our firm concluded that investors would profit from owning multifamily assets in the Southeast and Texas. Since formation, Capital Square has emphasized the acquisition of apartment communities in the Southeast and Texas, and the results have been exceptional. For the past 14 months, Capital Square's portfolio of nearly 8,000 apartment units not only retained, but increased, occupancy and enjoyed an exceptional 99% rent collection. With Dr. Linneman's proprietary research and assistance, we will continue to generate exceptional risk-adjusted returns for over 3,000 investors nationwide and increase the firm's competitive advantage."

For 35 years, Dr. Linneman was a leading faculty member of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, serving as the Albert Sussman Professor of Real Estate, Finance and Public Policy as well as the founding chairman of the real estate department and director of the prestigious Samuel Zell & Robert Lurie Real Estate Center. During this time, he was co-editor of The Wharton Real Estate Review. Additionally, he published over 100 scholarly articles, four editions of the acclaimed book Real Estate Finance and Investments: Risks and Opportunities, and the widely read Linneman Letter quarterly report.

He currently serves as the founding principal of Linneman Associates, a leading real estate advisory firm; and previously spent time as chief executive officer of American Land Fund and chief executive officer of KL Realty. For more than 35 years, he has advised leading corporations and served on over 20 public and private boards, including serving as chairman of Rockefeller Center Properties, where he led the successful restructuring and sale of Rockefeller Center in the mid-1990s.

Linneman earned a bachelor's degree from Ashland College, a master's degree in economics from University of Chicago and a Ph.D. in economics from University of Chicago.

