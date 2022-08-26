Real Estate Investor Grateful to Kay Properties for Helping Him Achieve Diversification* Through Delaware Statutory Trusts and 1031 Exchange Following Devastating Impact of COVID-19

New England real estate investor writes letter of gratitude to Kay Properties for helping educate him on the potential benefits and risks of Delaware Statutory Trust investments, and how to create a portfolio that provides greater diversification* and passive management

TORRANCE. Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, one of the nation's most experienced real estate investment firms specializing in 1031 Exchanges and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments, received a letter of gratitude from one of its clients after the firm successfully helped him create a more diversified and resilient real estate portfolio following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"As a result of COVID, I was forced to sell my apartment rental business in New England when colleges closed in person classes, destroying the rental business. The team at Kay Properties helped me understand the complexities of Delaware Statutory Trusts," wrote the client, a former student housing rental investor and current Kay Properties client.

According to Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties, the investor had created a portfolio of rental single-family homes within a small geographic region. Because the portfolio was located near a major university and several community colleges, the investor marketed the residential units as student housing. Over the years, the portfolio grew in value and generated a healthy net operating income. However, when COVID-19 hit, his portfolio quickly became the victim of eviction moratoriums, rental concessions, and increased vacancies. The investor ultimately decided to 1031 exchange out of his student housing portfolio and reinvest in DST 1031 exchange properties on the kpi1031.com marketplace in order to create greater diversification* and a passive management structure.

"This investor was a sophisticated real estate investor and we helped educate him as to how DST investments worked and how they can potentially be used to create greater diversification*, passive income, and access to high quality assets nationwide. We also spent a significant amount of time explaining the potential risks associated with DSTs and the items that investors need to be aware of when investing in DSTs, our expertise has come from participating in over $30 billion dollars of DST investments from over 25 different DST sponsor companies. This level of expertise and experience in the DST investment world is something that the investor was particularly interested in discussing with us as he wanted to gain as much knowledge as possible about the DST 1031 industry as a whole," said Kay.

According to Alex Madden, Vice President for Kay Properties and DST expert who led the transaction details, the client was impressed with the extensive library of educational materials, due diligence and investor programs offered through Kay Properties.

"We would spend months communicating about all things DSTs, including DST investment due diligence, DST sponsor companies, DST offering suitability regarding his particular situation, the various asset classes and leverage amounts available in the DST investment space, potential risk factors regarding investing in real estate and DST offerings and much more, which the investor said he was incredibly grateful to the entire team at Kay Properties for," said Madden.

Madden explained the entire Kay Properties team of DST experts worked closely with the investor to create a custom DST investment plan for his 1031 Exchange, including a list of contingent properties, as well as discuss any contract issues or paperwork questions he or his attorney had.

When his 1031 Exchange was completed, Kay Properties had assembled a diversified* DST portfolio of multifamily, self-storage facilities, and net leased assets in multiple geographic regions and with multiple DST sponsor companies.

"Alex and his team guided me through all the necessary paperwork and showed me various products meeting my needs of geographic variety in states with growing economies, and across a diverse collection of industry segments for a balanced portfolio…They worked with my accountant and corporate lawyer to address their concerns. With their (Kay Properties) expert assistance, I met my targets and was able to complete the identification before the 45-day clock expired. The customer service they provided me with was truly exceptional. I could not have succeeded without them," explained the real estate investor and Kay Properties' client.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

*NOTE: Past performance does not guarantee future results and DST investments may result in a complete loss of investor principal. This is an example of the experience of one of our clients and may not be representative of the experience of other clients. These clients were not compensated for their testimonials. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments