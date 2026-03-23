Real Estate Investors Account for 32% of Q4 2025 Home Purchases According to Investor Pulse™ Report From BatchData

Third consecutive quarter where investors account for over 30% of home purchases.

Largest investors sold 20% more properties than they bought in 2025.

PHOENIX, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investors purchased over 32% of all single-family residential properties sold in Q4 2025, down slightly from 34% in Q3, but the third consecutive quarter above 30%. Overall, investors purchased 1.32 million homes in 2025, down 4.5% from 1.39 million in 2024, according to the Q4 2025 Investor Pulse Report from BatchData. The largest investors — those owning 1,000 or more homes — continued to shed properties, selling 5,970 in Q4 while buying only 4,336, marking the eighth consecutive quarter as net sellers. For the year, these large investors sold 20% more homes than they purchased. In total, investors own roughly 18% of the 86 million single-family residential homes in the country.

Investor Purchases According to BatchData Investor Purchases By Tier According to BatchData

"While investors continue to represent a high percentage of home purchases, the number of properties they're buying has actually decreased significantly," said BatchData president Ivo Draginov. "Investors bought about 292,000 homes in Q4 2025 — down 19% from Q3, and down 15% year-over-year. So once again, the high percentage is largely due to fewer home purchases by traditional homeowners rather than overly aggressive investor activity."

Smallest Investors Continue to Dominate

Small investors owning one to five properties held almost 92% of investor-owned single-family homes, with those owning six to 10 properties holding just under 4%. The largest investors account for just 2% of all investor-owned homes. Collectively, investors purchased over 1.32 million homes in 2025 while selling about 368,000, but the largest investors were net sellers — purchasing 20,856 homes while selling 25,861.

Tourism States Lead in Investor Ownership

Wyoming leads the nation at 30.66% investor-owned homes, followed by Maine (29.88%), Montana (26.63%), Alaska (26.61%), and Hawaii (25.84%). Five high-population states — Texas, California, Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia — account for roughly one-third of the nation's total investor-owned inventory.

Southeast Metros Show Highest Investor Concentration

Investors own at least 18% of single-family homes in 44 of the 100 largest U.S. metros, with strong concentration in the Southeast. Asheville, NC leads at almost 28%, followed by Lubbock, TX (27.49%), Charleston, WV (24.54%), Fayetteville, NC (almost 25%), Portland, ME (23.69%), and Myrtle Beach, SC (22.60%). Among large investors (100+ properties), Atlanta tops the list at 3.77%, followed by Jacksonville (3.50%), Charlotte (2.79%), Phoenix (2.50%), Memphis (2.41%), and Las Vegas (2.31%).

About the Investor Pulse™ Report

The Investor Pulse Report is a quarterly publication from BatchData providing strategic market intelligence on investor activity in U.S. single-family residential housing, prepared by business intelligence firm CJ Patrick Company.

Media Contacts:

Rick Sharga

CJ Patrick Company

(949) 322-4583

[email protected]

Ivo Draginov

BatchData

602-622-0397

[email protected]

SOURCE BatchData