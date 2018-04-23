Real Estate Market Size Worth $4,263.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Real estate market involves buying, selling and renting, leasing of property and condominiums for commercial and personal household usage. Commercial real estate business had grown exponentially in the last decade owing to increased number of key players entering the regional market as well. Government reforms, lower rentals, mortgage rates in the developing countries is likely to boost the market over the forecast period

According to United Nations, approximately 50% of the population lives in urban areas and this figure is set to reach up to 65% in the forecast period owing to the migration into cities which turn into megacities with bustling urban amenities and lifestyle.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Real Estate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/real-estate-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The market is driven by rapid urbanization through migration to find better amenities thus increasing the demand for urban home spaces

Real estate spaces for commercial, retail, industrial and healthcare infrastructure are in high demand with increasing urbanization

Political uncertainty is hampering the market growth to an extent due to hesitation from the investors due to unsure returns and initiation of the projects

Asia Pacific and Middle east are the hotspots for real estate development and investment supported by large population and favorable regulations by the governments

North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East Asia are set to witness considerable growth in demand for personal real estate spaces over the forecast period driven by the increasing population and favorable reforms from the government bodies

Some of the leading real estate companies are Central General Development CO., Ltd., Equity Residential, Grainger Plc, Dalian Wanda Group, LeadingRE, Aston Pearl Real Estate and others

Grand View Research has segmented the real estate market into regions & countries on both revenue and volume fronts:

Regional Outlook (by Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe France UK Asia Pacific China India Latin America Brazil MEA UAE

Regional Outlook (by M illion units sold, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe France UK Asia Pacific China India Latin America Brazil MEA



