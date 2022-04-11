Real Estate Startup Revive Named To 2022 Us Reach Program

Revive selected by NAR investment arm's REACH startup accelerator

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revive, a leading provider of presale home renovation services for sellers and all-cash offer programs for buyers, announced its selection to the 2022 US REACH growth accelerator program.

Revive joins eight other firms in the 2022 REACH program, operated by Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors and the most active global real estate technology fund.

Revive, a leading provider of presale home renovation services for sellers and all-cash offer programs for buyers, announced its selection to the 2022 US REACH growth accelerator program. Revive Co-Founders Dalip Jaggi and Michael Alladawi.

The US REACH program focuses on helping technology companies accelerate growth throughout the real estate, finance, banking, home services, and insurance industries.

"Our selection to the coveted US REACH program signals the enormous growth potential of Concierge services, especially Revive," said Michael Alladawi, Revive CEO and founder. "By already enhancing homeowners' sale profits by more than $28 million, REACH can exponentially help us grow our business, maximizing success for homeowners and buyers

– which can be life-changing for those consumers, and game-changing for their agents."

Revive offers turnkey presale renovation services for homeowners and all-cash offers for buyers, helping maximize their success. Revive brings a unique process, technology, financing, and exclusive contractor network that provides certainty within the experience for homeowners, buyers, and real estate agents nationwide.

"Revive offers an innovative approach to presale renovation," said Kia Nejatian, Executive Director, NAR REACH. "The burgeoning Concierge category shows how fast technology moves forward, creating new ways agents can help their clients.

"Supporting Revive will bring valuable opportunities to families by helping them maximize their biggest asset – their home," he added.

Alladawi, a veteran real estate professional and seasoned home renovation expert, teamed with renowned technology entrepreneur Dalip Jaggi in 2019 to create Revive. Based in Irvine, California, and offering its services nationwide, Revive is among the fastest-growing Proptech presale renovation startups.

"Our mission at Revive," said Jaggi, "is to bring certainty to the experience for homeowners, buyers, and real estate agents nationwide. If Revive helps you fix up your home and it sells for $100,000 more, or Revive gives you the ability to buy the home you want with an all-cash offer, we are doing more than just helping with a home sale. Working with real estate agents, we are improving buyers' and sellers' lives," he added.

Learn more at iloverevive.com .

About Revive

Revive's mission is to guide home sellers through presale home renovations. By providing interest-free money and a Revive-supported contractor, home sellers on average obtain an additional $186,000 in profit when selling their home. Revive homes sell for more, and help you move ahead by maximizing your sales value. Learn more at www.iloverevive.com.

Media Contacts:

Candice Mooring | Revive

(949) 989-5399

[email protected]

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE Revive