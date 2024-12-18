Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year Returns: Ready to Thrive in 2025

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the real estate industry gears up for another dynamic year, RISMedia is excited to announce the return of its signature virtual event, Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year - Ready to Thrive in 2025 , on Thursday, January 9, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.

The event, now a cornerstone of the real estate calendar, brings together over 50 of the industry's most influential brokers, agents and thought leaders to share key updates, actionable strategies and expert insights to ensure 2025 is a year of growth and success for industry professionals.

"With 2025 comes new challenges and exciting opportunities for the residential real estate market," says John Featherston, Founder & CEO of RISMedia. "Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year empowers professionals with the tools, knowledge and strategies they need to adapt, innovate and thrive in today's competitive landscape."

This must-attend virtual experience offers a powerful mix of learning and networking opportunities for professionals at all levels. From emerging trends to practical solutions, attendees will gain invaluable insights to help them achieve results in the months ahead.

Event Details:

Date and Time: Thursday, January 9, 2025 | 11:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET

| Location: Virtual – Join us online at rocking.rismedia.com

Virtual – Join us online at Registration: Register now and save 50% on your ticket! RISMedia Premier members attend for free. Replays are included!

This year's agenda features engaging discussions, thought-provoking presentations and opportunities to connect with peers and industry leaders. Highlights include:

Managing the Legal Landscape in Real Estate with Nykia Wright , CEO of the National Association of REALTORS®, who will provide actionable insights on navigating complex legal challenges and staying ahead of industry regulations.

with , CEO of the National Association of REALTORS®, who will provide actionable insights on navigating complex legal challenges and staying ahead of industry regulations. Seizing Opportunities in Today's Market with Brian Buffini , Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company

with , Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company Economic Outlook for 2025: Trends and Predictions with Dr. Lisa Sturtevant , Chief Economist, Bright MLS

For the full list of sessions and speakers, visit rocking.rismedia.com .

About RISMedia

Since 1980, RISMedia has been the leading source of news, information, and insights for the residential real estate industry. Learn more at www.rismedia.com .

