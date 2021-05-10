Real Housewives Star Tamra Judge Wants You To Get HY

"The quality of our formulations and the heart we put into creating every single product brought Vena from being just another CBD brand to one that truly enables a healthier, happier lifestyle," said Tamra Judge, co-founder of Vena. "Skincare has always been an interest of mine and after learning more about the benefits CBD can offer topically when combined with other powerful botanicals, I knew we needed to expand the Vena collection to include clean and effective skincare products. CBD has a wealth of benefits for your skin that have yet to be discovered by a majority of consumers, and I'm so excited to be able to share those benefits through this collection."

The HY CBD skincare collection is focused on hydration for the simple reason that all skin types need moisture. Research shows that the skin's ability to retain moisture decreases over time, leading to visible signs of aging. In addition to age, other factors can rapidly deteriorate the skin such as sunlight, harsh ingredients in products, and makeup removal before bed. The product line addresses these issues and includes:

Daily HY Hydrating Serum ($54) : combines CBD and powerful botanicals to retain moisture and enhance the nutrients needed to keep skin hydrated, healthy, and glowing. Key ingredients include hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, lychee extract, and 300mg of CBD.

combines CBD and powerful botanicals to retain moisture and enhance the nutrients needed to keep skin hydrated, healthy, and glowing. Key ingredients include hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, lychee extract, and 300mg of CBD. Deep HY Adaptive Moisturizer ($56) : adapts to the skin's changing state making it a personalized hydration solution for any skin type by successfully rebalancing skin, deeply hydrating, and protecting against changing hormonal and environmental stressors. Key ingredients include ashwagandha, reishi, matcha, avocado, and 300mg of CBD.

adapts to the skin's changing state making it a personalized hydration solution for any skin type by successfully rebalancing skin, deeply hydrating, and protecting against changing hormonal and environmental stressors. Key ingredients include ashwagandha, reishi, matcha, avocado, and 300mg of CBD. Total HY Hydrating Gel Mask ($48) : formulated to deliver a concentrated infusion of 300mg of CBD and powerful botanicals into the skin to replenish the moisture skin has lost over time and maintain the nutrients needed to boost its reparative qualities. Key ingredients include hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, lychee extract, and CBD.

The HY collection abides by Vena's standard of clean ingredients, authenticity, and uncompromised quality. Each product created by Vena is third-party tested, with a QR code on every package and a certificate of analysis (COA) from an accredited laboratory is available online. To learn more about the HY collection of CBD skincare by Vena, visit venacbd.com and follow Vena CBD @venacbd.

About Vena

Vena is a health and wellness company founded by Tamra and Eddie Judge in 2019. Tamra conceptualized the vena brand while seeking a solution to an anxiety-producing problem for her husband and Vena co-founder Eddie Judge. He had been struggling with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation. After many stressful days, weeks, and months, Tamra learned about the holistic benefits of CBD, which helped her and Eddie through this challenging time. Tamra recognized an opportunity to inform and empower a larger community about the benefits of CBD. What started as a simple idea evolved into a passion project that grew into a women-led CBD brand that's accessible to a diverse and vibrant community. vena provides functional and effective products that are beneficial and supportive when you need it most, from the workplace, to home, or beyond.

